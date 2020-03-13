We applaud Somerset County leaders for adding the position of a certified recovery specialist to work with drug users during and after their time in jail.
Through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the jail will add the position to mentor those who are trying to stay clean as they transition back into society.
The specialist will work with inmates during their stays. Once they are released from jail, the specialist can connect with them with programs outside the system, Warden Dennis Vought said.
County leaders voted late last month to create the position. The recovery specialist will maintain an office at the Single County Authority, but will spend most of the day at the jail working with inmates.
Once individuals are released, the specialist will be able to direct them to different options to help them maintain their recovery, such as inpatient or outpatient programs, counseling, medication-assisted treatments or 12-step support groups.
“A lot of times (the issue) is connecting the dots,” said Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes. “There are a lot of good treatment professionals out there. But for individuals coming out of jail, it’s hard to get them connected.”
Added President Commissioner Gerald Walker: “We really see this as someone who’ll be on-call support, any hours of the day or night to provide support. And hopefully they’ll become less dependent on the service as time goes on.”
The creation of this position could go a long way in reducing the recidivism rate for released prisoners.
