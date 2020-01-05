Local church leaders said they’re taking steps to keep their worshipers safe – from increasing safety measures in their buildings to contracting with local police and developing their own security volunteers.
Acts of violence in churches, mosques and synagogues have been prominent in recent years – including the October 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh Jewish center. Worship leaders have been forced to take into account expanded safety measures along with which scripture and hymns to work into their services.
Two incidents over the holidays – a stabbing at a New York Hanukkah gathering and the shooting of a man who fired shots into a Texas church, killing two worshipers – heightened anxiety and reminded us of the need for action.
Many churches have plans for what to do in the event of a fire: clearly marked exits, posted paths for parishioners to escape potential harm, fire extinguishers and emergency contacts handy.
Faith organizations, law enforcement and insurance companies urge similar plans for potential active-shooter incidents. Even smaller churches can improve relationships with police, can identify congregation members with police or military backgrounds, can lock doors and post security cameras and add other deterrents.
Ed Stetzer, contributing editor for Christianity Today, noted in a column after a gunman took 26 lives in a 2017 shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas: “The time is past for naivety about the need for security.”
Local church leaders who spoke with reporter Randy Griffith are embracing that sad truth.
Tony DeGol, spokesman for the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, said the organization is working with area Roman Catholic parishes to examine security. That included a safety preparedness workshop in September.
“All parish security plans should implement solutions that serve multiple safety or security objectives and ensure a safe environment for everyone,” DeGol said.
In a statement, the diocese said: “These tragedies are painful reminders that we as a church must be aware of potential threats and vigilant in protecting the faithful.”
At the Beth Shalom Jewish center in Westmont, security enhancement efforts began even before the 2018 tragedy at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue – where a gunman took 11 lives and wounded six.
Beth Shalom works with West Hills Regional police, with officers on hand for congregational gatherings, leader Barry Rudel said.
Senior Pastor James Gay said his Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship church identified individuals within the congregation who could be trained for a volunteer security team, and also enhanced security measures at the center.
“Over a year ago, we instituted a security plan and security measures in the church to give our people an atmosphere of safety while they worship,” Gay said.
Richland Township’s Emmanuel Baptist Church has a police presence for every service.
Senior Pastor Kirk Rowland said church leaders approved a plan to contract with the township for security,
“We just need to do our best to be diligent so we are not a soft target,” Rowland said.
He added: “People are more comfortable that there is an on-duty police officer on the premises.”
Likewise, at Jefferson Memorial First Born Church in Johnstown, Bishop John McGauley III said: “In this day and time, all churches should be ready and taking the proper precautions.”
We agree, and urge any churches that have not taken steps to increase security to get busy putting plans in motion.
