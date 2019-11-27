As deer hunters head to the woods on Saturday for the opening of the traditional season, we urge all involved to be safe – hunters and others who might be out and about over the next few weeks.
Hunting remains a tradition for many individuals and families in our region, despite a decline in participation locally and across the state.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans noted the anticipation and excitement that the first day of deer season brings for many.
“When they’re sitting in the dark, waiting for daylight and hoping for a big buck to come, most deer hunters couldn’t be happier, particularly if their son or granddaughter is joining them,” Burhans said in a press release. “It’s a fulfilling experience, regardless of what happens.”
We want that experience to be gratifying – and safe for hunters and non-hunters alike.
The season will include three Saturdays, so there will be many opportunities for hunting experiences to overlap with other early winter activities.
Those who will be driving along highways and especially country roads should expect more vehicles parked or pulling off or back into traffic.
Hunters are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on their heads, chests and backs combined.
The game commission suggests orange safety vests for non-hunters who might be in or near the woods – hiking, walking a dog, searching for a Christmas tree.
Hunters are reminded to dress warmly enough, and to avoid excessive exertion if they haven’t been active during the weeks leading up to the season.
Hunters should be aware of others around them, and always make sure of their targets when taking aim.
Those using tree stands are reminded that “a full-body harness is essential to staying safe when using a tree stand, but a harness can prevent falls to the ground only if it is connected to the tree,” said Meagan Thorpe, game commission hunter-education chief.
“That means you must wear your harness, and be sure it’s connected to the tree at all times you’re in the stand, as well as when you’re getting into and out of the stand, or climbing or descending trees,” she said.
Never climb into or out of a tree stand with a loaded weapon, the game commission said.
And when using a ladder or tree steps, “make sure to maintain three points of contact (two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand) with each step.”
Hunters should be aware of the presence of chronic wasting disease. There are Disease Management Areas that touch Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
The game commission’s website – www.pgc.pa.gov – features rules and guidelines for handling deer taken in those spots.
We support hunting and all outdoor experiences.
But let’s keep it safe for those who hunt and also for those who don’t.
