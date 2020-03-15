The following editorial was written by The Times-News of Cumberland, Maryland – a sister publication to The Tribune-Democrat. It does represent our views, and some information has been localized for our communities:
News coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic keeps us updated with statistics about infections and deaths, and the phenomenon itself has been politicized, but what should people know about it?
First off: Heed Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who says to remain calm but take it seriously. It is possible to do both, although to hear some people talk you might not believe that. Hogan said we should understand that there may be significant disruption to our everyday lives for an extended period of time.
Graham Snyder, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, has said solid plans are in place to deal with coronavirus, and people should be “vigilant and educated.”
We consulted several sources online, including UPMC, West Virginia University Medicine, the Mayo Clinic, Harvard, Yale and the Maryland Department of Health. They echo what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html.
Although the flu is far more common, it has a fatality rate of about 0.1%, compared to 3.4% for COVID-19. Symptoms of both are similar and range from mild to potentially fatal pneumonia.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath. Infected people develop symptoms two to 14 days after exposure and are most contagious when they are the most symptomatic. Flu symptoms come on within one to four days after exposure, and people with flu can be contagious even before symptoms develop and up to a week after becoming sick.
If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 and recently went to an area with an ongoing spread of the disease or have been in close contact with someone known to have it, seek medical care right away and avoid contact with other people.
CDC does not recommend wearing face masks to protect against respiratory illnesses, although it may prevent you from spreading them. Infection usually goes person-to-person through close contact (about 6 feet), via droplets produced by coughs or sneezes.
Although a vaccination can help prevent flu, none is currently available for COVID-19, and no medicines are designed to treat it. Some researchers are reporting progress on developing a vaccine, but even if they succeed, it likely won’t be available for more than a year.
Pneumonia or flu vaccines, eating garlic or rinsing your nose with saline spray or mist will not protect you. Antibiotics work only against bacteria, not against viruses such as COVID-19 or flu.
The best way to avoid the flu or coronavirus is not to be exposed. Avoid contact with people who are infected and stay home if you’re sick.
Be prepared and protect yourself and others in these ways:
• Frequently clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Do this after coughing and sneezing, using the toilet, before eating or after touching commonly used surfaces such as light switches, desks, tables and countertops.
• Use a tissue or sleeve to protect your hand when touching such surfaces and disinfect them. The coronavirus can remain three days on some surfaces.
• Cleaning kills viruses on your hands and avoids infection from touching your eyes, mouth and nose. Nothing can kill a virus that has entered your body. Using a hot bath, hand dryer or ultraviolet disinfection lamp will not prevent coronavirus.
• People of all ages can be infected, but older people and those who have pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease may be more vulnerable to severe illness.
• Those who are older or have an underlying condition should avoid crowded places and unnecessary long plane trips or cruises. The coronavirus seems most likely to spread in close quarters, and individual risk depends upon exposure to the virus.
• Because you may not be able to get to a store, or stores may be out of supplies, keep extra supplies and nonperishable food on hand. Keep at least a 30-day supply of needed prescriptions – 90 days if your insurance permits. Stock over-the-counter medications and other health supplies.
• Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they get sick, or what would be needed to care for them in your home.
• Consider what to do if your child’s school or day care shuts down, or if you need to work from home.
• Stay up-to-date with reliable news resources, such as coronavirus.gov.
Be reasonable. You don’t need a year’s supply of toilet paper or hand sanitizer. Leave some on the shelf for other people. This probably will be unpleasant, but civilization as we know it isn’t about to collapse.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides coronavirus information on its website at health.pa.gov.
And keep your wits about you. You stand a greater chance of dying from heart disease (one in six) or cancer (one in seven) than from the coronavirus (about 3.4% of those who catch the disease).
