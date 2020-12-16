We are deeply disappointed that our two local congressmen chose party over country and the Constitution when they signed onto a failed Texas lawsuit looking to overturn the presidential election.
U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson (R-Centre County) and John Joyce (R-Blair County) were among seven Pennsylvania House members who backed a lawsuit last week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that demanded that elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin be undone.
Paxton, a Republican, sought to see Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and the 42 in those other three states switched from Democrat Joe Biden to Donald Trump.
Joyce, Thompson and the other GOP representatives signed onto a brief along with more than 100 other House members arguing that the states’ elections did not follow protocols put in place by the respective legislatures.
The two local congressmen were joined by Pennsylvania House members Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry and Guy Reschenthaler in backing the bid to take the election out of the hands of the voters.
Lawyers for Pennsylvania government called the lawsuit “seditious abuse” of the courts and that the arguments were based on conspiracy theories and falsehoods.
Which, of course, they were.
Even the three Supreme Court justices approved during Trump’s term – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – turned away from this baseless lawsuit.
Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse opposed the suit and said: “Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court – including all three of President Trump’s picks – closed the book on the nonsense.”
Trump has failed time and time again to have his election loss undone in state and federal courts. The president expressed displeasure with the Supreme Court – which he thought he had sufficiently stacked to overturn a setback at the polls.
The high court, however, chose to side with the law and the Constitution – which established that elections are carried out by individual states – in denying this challenge and others, including an earlier effort to directly thwart voters here in the Keystone State.
“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” the Supreme Court wrote on Friday in a simple yet powerful response.
Media reports show that two conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, said they would have heard the Texas complaint, but would not have backed changes in the elections of Pennsylvania and the other three states.
Even Trump’s court allies knew this lawsuit was nonsense – although the two men who represent our region in Washington, D.C., did not.
By standing with Trump and Texas, Joyce and Thompson called into question their own successful re-election bids – while placing the national Republican Party agenda above the rights of voters here in Pennsylvania.
Thompson and Joyce both represent very “red,” Republican stronghold districts – so this push to subvert our state’s voters might not do them harm in two years, when both will be seeking support for another term.
We urge voters to remember this betrayal during the 2022 primary elections.
Don’t worry. We’ll remind you every chance we get.
