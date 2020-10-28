Dr. John Joyce has grown in his first term as representative for the 13th Congressional district, using his background in health care to address regional wellness and economic challenges.
His Home Grown Health Care Initiative would bring more medical students back to western Pennsylvania to complete their studies in their home communities – connecting Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with rural hospitals, including those in the Conemaugh Health System.
“We have a physician shortage in Pennsylvania, despite educating more doctors than any other state,” Joyce said.
He supports protecting Social Security and Medicare, and says better health care can be a key to reducing population loss and keeping jobs here. We agree.
Although we don’t support all of Joyce’s positions, we do believe this is a crucial time to have someone with a medical background working on important issues in Washington.
We give the Republican incumbent from Blair County the edge and our endorsement over Democratic challenger Todd Rowley.
Joyce said he supported the CARES Act although it was “expensive” because it helped companies pay their employees and maintain health insurance despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He proposed expanding the production of affordable generic medicines in the United States, but acknowledged the challenge is that other countries – such as China – pay much lower wages, which drives down costs. He said the U.S. government should “incentivize” domestic companies through tax breaks, because cheap labor overseas “makes us vulnerable.”
We don’t share Joyce’s enthusiasm for how the federal government and specifically the Trump administration have responded to the COVID-19 crisis – or for the so-called “Operation Warp Speed,” which Joyce says will accelerate the development of vaccines as well as treatment options for the virus.
He said “a vaccine that will be safe and effective ... is being pursued in record time.”
We also urge this physician to spend less time pointing fingers at China – and touting the work of the China Task Force – and more time finding scientific and medical responses to a deadly domestic health situation.
We do share his view that Marcellus shale gas and domestic coal continue to be important economic drivers in our region. Joyce said while he’s cognizant of climate changes, he’s “not willing to cut industry off at the legs.”
Challenger Rowley, a Westmoreland County resident, acknowledged that the race is an uphill climb in a district that was gerrymandered to be two-thirds Republican.
We like Rowley’s resume – 30 years in law enforcement and emergency services; serving as a police officer, state trooper and FBI agent; working in counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism.
Calling himself a “change candidate,” Rowley supports police reform to help combat social injustice. He said his own career experience shows that officers need more cultural sensitivity training.
And although he also questioned his opponent’s positions on China, Rowley noted that the counter-intelligence and espionage threat from that nation “is real.”
He hopes to see the United States reconnect with important allies while cautiously acknowledging China’s position as the No. 2 economy in the world.
“We have to be part of global economy, and that includes China,” Rowley said.
Rowley listed numerous worthwhile issues to be addressed in the district – completing Route 219 south into Maryland, enhancing opportunities for jobs and education, and reducing poverty levels through addressing inequality, tackling homelessness and mental health concerns.
In a meeting with our editorial board, he sometimes struggled to articulate clear, focused plans for addressing those concerns – beyond being passionate about the problems.
Joyce’s conservative leanings do reflect the views of a majority of his constituents, we believe, especially on issues such as gun ownership, support for the military, expanding transportation opportunities and improving programs for veterans.
We urge him to put his medical background to better use in dealing with the COVID-19 situation through a sound science and wellness approach, minus the partisan politics.
