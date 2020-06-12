The push for social change in the wake of the George Floyd killing has brought the best of times and the worst of times for journalism in America.
Reporters have covered the Black Lives Matter movement tirelessly, sometimes at their own peril.
Journalists have been arrested and faced physical abuse from police and protesters alike, while media organizations have supported peaceful gatherings as a vehicle for a major cultural shift and needed change in law enforcement practices.
But there also have been several noteworthy lapses in judgment or disregard for fundamental professional practices that further eroded the credibility of our industry, which is fighting to maintain a place of importance in the ever-evolving information landscape.
As The Associated Press reported: “Editors lost jobs at The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Bon Appetit magazine and the Refinery29 website. While each case had many factors, diversity is the common bond.”
Two journalists with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said they were barred from covering the George Floyd protests in that city because they are black and were considered biased and unable to provide fair reporting.
Alexis Johnson, a Pittsburgh-area native with family members working in law enforcement, said she was benched for a social media post earlier that pointed out more damage and debris from a recent concert than from protesters or looters.
Executive Editor Keith C. Burris wrote a column addressing the situation, noting that newsroom managers believed the post crossed over from reporting to commentary.
Adam Rapoport, editor of Bon Appetit magazine, stepped down after a picture surfaced showing him in a racially insensitive Halloween costume. Also, the AP reported, “Complaints about racism alleged by former staff members led to Refinery29 editor Christene Barberich’s reassignment.”
The New York Times and Philadelphia Inquirer – long considered pillars of the journalism industry and publications historically seen as agents of social change and leaning toward progressive attitudes – had much-publicized incidents related to the topic of race.
The New York Times published a column by ultra-conservative U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, that “advocated using federal troops to quell unrest” at protests, the AP said.
The column sparked a revolt by Times reporters, who said the view put them in danger while on the job.
The newspaper eventually said the column contained factual errors and should not have been published without revisions and corrections, and the company’s editorial page editor resigned after admitting he had not read Cotton’s opinion piece before it was published.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s senior vice president and executive editor stepped down amid a controversy caused by a headline the company itself called “offensive and inappropriate.”
A commentary piece about vandalism and looting of businesses during protests carried the headline: “Buildings Matter, Too,”
The column by an architecture critic lamented damage to historically significant structures in the city.
The Inquirer did not help matters when it rewrote the headline online to read: “Black Lives Matter. Do Buildings?”
We believe journalism and specifically newspapers will be leaders in bringing needed cultural change.
But situations such as these hurt the industry’s credibility and further erode trust at a time when we’re needed the most.
