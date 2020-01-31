The Johnstown Area Heritage Association has elevated the region by telling our story – celebrating our shared cultural and economic history.
Now it’s our turn to “uplift” JAHA.
The organization has launched an emergency campaign for necessary repairs to the elevator at the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center in Cambria City.
The project will cost about $90,000 and more than $11,000 had already been donated through a GoFundMe account when the effort was announced.
Mark Pasquerilla, son of Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla and board chairman for JAHA, is leading the campaign.
“This facility has both personal and cultural meaning to me,” Pasquerilla told reporter Kelly Urban. “We need to keep this wonderful facility accessible to our community and visitors.”
He said a hydraulic piston must be replaced to get the elevator up and running again.
JAHA is also in the midst of its annual capital campaign, but a functioning elevator is required for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and making the center’s features available and accessible, said Richard Burkert, JAHA’s president and CEO.
We urge area residents to consider a donation to the elevator effort as a way of thanking this great organization – which also operates the Johnstown Flood Museum, runs the annual Flood City Music Festival and does so much for our region.
Donations may be placed through JAHA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theJAHA) and website (www.jaha.org).
If you would prefer to contribute by check, just make it out to “Elevator Fund” and send it to JAHA, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
The Heritage Discovery Center, in the former Germania Brewery building, is home to the Johnstown Children’s Museum, the interactive Iron & Steel Gallery, the Ethnic Social Club and other attractions.
Let’s lift this project to its goal quickly.
