This year’s student production of the classic frontier romance “Oklahoma!” at North Star High School in Boswell will be a sentimental one for director Tamera Gindlesperger Fisher.
It was 30 years ago, in 1993, that “Oklahoma!” became the first musical ever performed at North Star. Fisher and her father, Larry Gindlesperger, were the producers.
The school’s musical theater program officially got up and running a few years later, in 2002, and is still going strong today. Five members of the original 1993 production are returning to help out with this year’s performance.
Students at North Star and more than two dozen other schools across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area are getting set to show off their talents in an eclectic range of musicals and plays as the spring scholastic theater season gets going, as our Kelly Urban reported on March 4.
Some schools in the region are taking early steps toward a theatrical tradition.
At Turkeyfoot Valley High School in Confluence, for example, members of the young theater program are staging their third musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” They have found mentors at the Mountain City Center for the Arts in Frostburg, Maryland, and have gotten support from the Educational Theatre Association’s JumpStart Theatre Foundation Program, which provides materials, training and financial help to participating schools with the goal of creating sustainable theater programs.
Director Megan Barlow told The Tribune-Democrat that the creation of Turkeyfoot Valley’s theater program “has been a wonderful experience for students and staff as the school community works together to bring performing arts to the area.”
And at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School, this year’s production of “Annie Jr.” will be the theater program’s second musical. Director Lori Sines said most of the 33 members of the cast and crew gained experience in last year’s show and are feeling more confident this year.
Some schools’ selections this year might be new to area audiences. Richland students are putting on the new comedy “Something Rotten!” about a pair of 1590s playwrights who try to outdo the great William Shakespeare by writing the world’s first-ever musical.
It made its debut on Broadway in 2016 and just recently became available for licensing by public schools, but is “already one of the most popular shows being performed around the country this year, and for good reason,” according to director Ben Easler.
Elsewhere, to name just a few examples, Rockwood Area is staging the musical romp “Do You Wanna Dance?”; United students are putting on “Spy School”; and Ferndale Area’s choice is detective-story spoof “WhoDunit ... and to Whom?”
Other students are bringing new energy to familiar classics.
Westmont Hilltop is staging the madcap comedy “Anything Goes,” which is closing in on the 90th anniversary of its 1934 Broadway debut. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is coming to Conemaugh Valley. Bishop Carroll Catholic students are putting on “The Sound of Music.”
“Footloose,” based on the hit 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, is coming to not one, but two area stages – at Chestnut Ridge and Conemaugh Township Area.
As the region emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic – Ligonier Valley is getting back into the musical game this year with “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” its first production since the virus forced the cancellation of “The Wizard of Oz” three years ago – it’s especially important to continue the community support that keeps high school theater programs going.
High school theater doesn’t only give students opportunities to learn and practice acting, singing and dancing.
Just like athletics and other worthwhile extracurricular activities, it also gives them the chance to work with other people to accomplish a difficult common goal – an important life skill – and to experience the camaraderie that comes with that teamwork. The crew members working behind the scenes build those strengths, too, plus technical talents such as lighting, sound engineering and set design.
High school productions can plant the seeds of a lifelong love of music and theater, and a desire to help pass that love on to the next generation.
Take, for example, North Star’s Fisher and the 1993 “Oklahoma!” originals who are coming back to help this year – or Mark Wilt, who is directing students’ production of “Robin Hood: The Next Generation” at Shanksville-Stonycreek. He remembers performing in the same play when he was a student there himself, and he even has the yearbook pictures to prove it.
Times, dates, places and plot summaries for 27 area schools’ productions were published in The Tribune-Democrat’s Living section on March 4 and are available online at www.tribdem.com.
It’s worth considering picking out a performance or two to attend, even for people who don’t have relatives or friends involved in the production.
Supporting high school theater programs by attending their productions not only provides an enjoyable night out, but also helps make sure they can continue helping build up the next generation of our region’s communities.
