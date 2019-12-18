John Trant Jr. calls himself an outsider who has been hired to help Johnstown navigate the time until a full-time city manager is hired.
Trant said he brings “a fresh perspective” to the role of interim manager, and sees reason for optimism in a city that has experienced continuous turnover in its top administrative position.
Despite his interim status, we believe Trant can have a significant impact on Johnstown – for however long he’s here – bringing new ideas and analysis to the role.
He is being paid $8,000 per month to work in Johnstown two days a week and to be present at City Council meetings.
With a shrinking tax base and rising legacy pension costs, Johnstown must leave the state Act 47 program for distressed cities by October 2021.
That will be a challenging mission.
But Trant sees encouraging signs across the town.
“There are a lot of positives that I’ve seen in terms of growth and opportunities for growth and the fact that the City Council is working to get out of Act 47, which is obviously a high priority,” Trant said in an interview with reporter Dave Sutor. “Challenges are how do you do a whole lot with the bare minimum in terms of financial resources and staffing resources?”
Trant said the city has strong department leaders. Among them is Finance Director Robert Ritter, who stepped in as acting city manager for a month after George Hayfield stepped down at the end of October.
“Council is fortunate to have some great employees and great department directors who are doing a lot to move the city forward and implement council’s vision,” Trant said. “My goal is that I can help them do that and take things to the next level, while we’re trying to find a full-time manager to take this spot.”
We’re buoyed by Trant’s outsider’s perspective that good things are happening in the community.
He sees a “vibrant city core” and many people working to elevate Johnstown through business recruitment and other strategies.
And the graduate of Penn State and Duquesne University School of Law believes he can make an impact as a part-timer and in a short time.
Trant, the founder and president of the Allegheny County-based consulting firm Strategic Solutions, will be working with Johnstown until council selects a full-time manager. He has served other communities in a similar capacity.
“That’s what I enjoy about doing this,” Trant said. “That’s why I like going into new places in this interim role. I also think it’s an asset because I bring a fresh perspective, a unique perspective. I don’t necessarily have the history, which can be good or bad.
“So I bring a unique perspective. My job is to make sure that I’m balancing what I’m seeing as an outsider with the folks who are living and breathing Johnstown every day and have that history and understand the people and the place, and implement strategies that might be new and innovative and an outside perspective, but in a way that’s respectful of what’s happening in the city on the ground.”
Trant said his tenure in Johnstown will last “as long as it takes to help City Council find a well-qualified person that wants to take the position full time.”
The period will depend on “the pool of candidates you’re going to get, how long it takes to find somebody that’s got the right qualifications, is the right fit for the city, the right fit for the current City Council,” he said.
This is a crucial transition for the city.
We urge council to take its time finding the best fit based on experience, vision and enthusiasm.
In the meantime, we urge Trant to learn all he can about our region to provide his ideas and guidance for the city leaders he is serving with as interim manager, and who will be charged with moving the city forward once he’s gone.
