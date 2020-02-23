Asked to analyze the potential impact of outdoor recreation on the Johnstown region’s economy, Chad Gontkovic articulated our feelings perfectly.
“The sky is literally the limit,” he said.
Our annual Progress edition – Vision 2020 – is included with Sunday’s content in print and online.
We chose outdoor recreation as a theme months ago as we watched trails opening and expanding across Cambria and Somerset counties, as we saw renewed momentum to maintain the clean streams that so many have worked to develop, and as we listed the many positive developments occurring across the area:
• Mountain-biking trails on the hillside over Johnstown driving up ridership on the Inclined Plane.
• State funding in the amount of $225,000 to help with the creation of a riverfront park – with a kayak launch, fishing pier and trails – at the base of the Inclined Plane.
• Design and planning for the Iron-To-Arts Corridor, an urban trailway linking Old Conemaugh with Cambria City right past many of Johnstown’s industrial and historic centers.
• The designation of the Ghost Town Trail as Pennsylvania’s top pathway, picked by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
And so much more.
Every project dreamed, funded and completed has a ripple effect – lifting area restaurants, lodging sites and nearby attractions as more people come to our region to experience what we have to offer.
“The business model of recreation and tourism in Johnstown, it works,” said Gontkovic, who recently added the title of manager of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to his diverse and impactful resume. He is also owner of the Coal Tubin’ river excursion company and the Johnstown Paper Co., which sells products to support blight removal.
Gontkovic has also pledged to raise money for a makeover of an acid-mine treatment site on Oven Run, a tributary of one of our region’s tourism draws, the Stonycreek River.
“The synergies we have here are hard to replicate elsewhere,” he said.
“When you can tie in recreation with urban amenities, that’s what makes us unique.”
We salute the many who are involved in the growing recreational tourism industry locally. You’ll meet many of them in the stories and photographs in Vision 2020.
• • •
As we were preparing our annual Vision section, we asked area businesses if they were confident as 2020 moves forward.
Here’s a sampling of the positive comments we received:
• Geistown Tag & Title: “The level of optimism for our region is high and there have been a lot of community beautification projects and removing blighted properties.”
• American Dream Real Estate Appraisal and Management Inc. “believes that our region is heading in the right direction and the economy seems to be strong.”
• Kotzan CPA & Associates: “We are fortunate to live and work in a community that offers so many opportunities for affordable housing, gainful employment, and recreation. During the past five to seven years we have witnessed revitalized efforts to promote our region, attract new businesses, eliminate blight and develop our area’s parks and trails. These efforts have encouraged us and strengthened our optimism for the future of our region.”
• The Highlands at North Fork is “fairly optimistic about the area achieving economic growth in the years to come. The region has a tendency to be a few years behind the rest of the country, but there’s no question that this region is improving significantly. The company is determined to be a positive factor in this equation by improving recreational opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for the surrounding areas.”
• Celestial Brides: “Johnstown is rapidly expanding with new niche retail stores, restaurants ... and will become more of a destination for shopping.”
• Dale Oxygen “is very optimistic for the region’s future. New businesses have been established and many businesses have experienced growth. Vision 2025 continues to strengthen our region’s assets, such as the outdoors landscape, arts and community initiatives.”
• Prime Design: “We are encouraged by the continued renewal of downtown Johnstown, by blight removal programs funded by 1889 Foundation and others, the focus and accomplishments of Vision 2025, the efforts of JARI and other signs that point to a renewed local economy.”
Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial, predicted big things for the Johnstown region in 2020 and beyond– thanks to “many available job openings, a reduced unemployment rate and increased business investments in our area by both existing companies and companies new to our region.”
He added: “I believe that outside businesses and investors are more clearly seeing the good opportunities that our area provides.”
