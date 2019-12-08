The specter of global hacking and cyber theft landed Thursday in our backyard with the release of details in a $100 million crime-ring investigation that included targets in the Johnstown region and across western Pennsylvania.
The good news for Johnstown-based JWF Industries was that “the impact was minimized and there is no evidence that any data was comprised,” according to company President and CEO Bill Polacek, who told The Tribune-Democrat that “increased cyber security over the past several years” protected the local industrial leader.
“JWF Industries has been working cooperatively with the FBI and (the company is) ecstatic that the criminals have been identified,” Polacek told reporter Randy Griffith.
The Justice Department filed a 10-count indictment in federal court in Pittsburgh charging Russians Maksim V. Yakubets, 32, and Igor Turashev, 38, of using computer “malware” to steal $100 million from banks and other institutions across 40 countries over a decade.
The two men allegedly led a cyber-criminal gang, dubbed Evil Corp., and committed illegal acts that include conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud and bank fraud.
Although charges were filed, Turashev and Yakubets were not arrested and their whereabouts are not known.
U.S. Treasury Department officials said they are working with international agencies, including Britain’s National Crime Agency, to freeze their financial assets and hopefully locate the two suspects and 15 of their associates.
According to the indictment, the men developed software known as “Bugat” that worked like the web version of the legendary trojan horse, bypassing defenses and creating fake online banking accounts that were used to gain access to digital records and move money through unauthorized withdrawals.
As reported by The Associated Press, the FBI and the State Department offered $5 million for information leading to Yakubets’ arrest and conviction – calling it the largest reward ever for an individual accused of cyber crimes.
Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, said the indictments “should make clear to those engaged in cybercrime that we will identify you, we will unmask you, and we will prosecute you, no matter how much effort it requires or how long it takes.”
While Polacek said JWF had limited impact from the cyber attack, the news was not as good for one of the region’s top financial institutions.
According to details released Thursday, the criminals successfully moved $3.5 million from a First Commonwealth account for Penneco Oil Co., based in Delmont, Westmoreland County.
In the 2012 hack, money was moved to accounts at banks in Russia and Belarus – where four men were later arrested and convicted.
The hackers attempted to steal nearly $1 million from a Sharon City School District account at First National Bank in 2011, but were unsuccessful.
The Treasury Department accused Yakubets of working for Russia’s government spy division and recruiting cybercriminals to the operation.
The indictment underscores the risk our nation faces from outside forces, especially in Russia, who have the expertise and desire to infiltrate our computer systems and cause damage and financial loss.
The case also provides a clear warning to all companies to review and update their cyber-security systems to reduce the risk of exposure to such threats – which clearly are very real.
Hats off to JWF for taking steps to minimize the risk to its systems.
The news for the Johnstown company could have been much worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.