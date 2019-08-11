An indictment accusing an imprisoned Johnstown man of ordering a woman’s murder provided an illuminating look at a violent city drug operation while enhancing the reputation of its leader as a dangerous individual who will do anything to protect his narcotics ring.
In a detailed report, the 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury accused Shakir Mosi Smith Sr. of ordering the death of Carol Ashcom, of Lower Yoder Township, from behind bars in 2015.
The indictment called Smith the leader of a criminal organization known as “The Prospect,” “UpTop” or “Topside” – based in the city’s Prospect neighborhood. Investigators said Smith employed young associates – some of them relatives – in an operation he called “The Mob,” “Lynch Mob” and “My Boys.”
But this indictment reflects an incomplete investigation, just the next step in an ongoing process to break up the ring and end this threat to Johnstown.
Ashcom, 30 and a mother of two, was found dead March 11, 2015, in her Virginia Avenue home. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what police called an execution-style killing. A young boy was in the home when she was slain, police said then.
Smith was charged Monday with criminal solicitation of first-degree murder. No one has yet been charged with committing the Ashcom murder – with pulling the trigger, allegedly at Smith’s direction.
The grand jury, in its indictment, said several unsolved homicides were investigated and it is believed that Ashcom was killed because she was a police informant.
Investigators say Smith communicated with associates from behind bars – by phone and letters – after becoming suspicious that Ashcom was working as an informant.
Ashcom made three controlled buys at Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue residence in 2014, the grand jury said.
Officers with the state attorney general’s office say they seized letters Smith had sent from prison in which, Smith “expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement,” according to the indictment.
The indictment links Shakir Smith with the death of a relative, Jarett “Chico” Smith, who was reportedly part of his operation. Jarett Smith was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his Prospect home in August 2015.
The grand jury report also named numerous individuals it believes are associated with Smith’s “mob” – including several of his sons and nephews and others who have appeared in The Tribune-Democrat’s crime reports with regularity in recent years.
Smith has spent much of the past two decades in prison. He was out on parole when he was arrested along with two associates – son Lenoxx Newcomer and Newcomer’s mother, Lisa – in January. Cambria County Drug Task Force agents said drugs, two firearms and ammunition were found inside the Ferndale residence where Smith was arrested.
On Monday, he was arraigned on the latest charges – even as the grand jury described his followers as fearfully carrying out his orders from prison.
When we were reporting regularly on Johnstown shootings in 2016 and 2017, city police routinely reported that either there were no witnesses or none would talk.
That was frustrating for officers who were looking to curb the violence.
But we can also understand how the kind of fear that could motivate Smith’s minions to commit violence would also prompt those who knew about their actions to look the other way out of self-preservation – whether the threat was Smith or one of his drug competitors.
And clearly, just having Smith in prison does not mean he isn’t controlling his team. The only way to block such activity would be an isolation cell with no phone or mail privileges.
State and local law-enforcement officials are working to rid Johnstown of destructive forces.
We urge them to pursue these dangerous drug-related operations with relentlessness and determination – until all involved have been arrested.
Getting this indictment against Smith – and making it stick – is just a step in the larger process of making Johnstown safer for residents and visitors and less attractive to criminals.
The investigation must go on.
Carol Ashcom’s family will not see justice until someone is charged with pulling the trigger.
