“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
So reads the Declaration of Independence, a proclamation ratified on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress of the Thirteen Colonies as they began the process of breaking away from the rule of Great Britain and forming a new nation.
As the country celebrates Independence Day in 2020, we are reexamining our nation’s history through the lens of equality and racial justice.
The notion that “all men” were “created equal” and that all of the new nation’s residents were “endowed with certain unalienable rights” was blatantly false in 1776 – when slavery was a legal practice. Indeed, Thomas Jefferson, the lead author of the Declaration of Independence, was a slave owner in Virginia.
The Declaration called for an end to “absolute tyranny” of British rule, but without the abolition of the tyranny of slavery, and claimed the King of England had “obstructed the administration of justice,” without consideration of justice for all people living in the colonial territories.
Slavery was legal for nearly a century after that proclamation of freedom. And the fight for “unalienable rights” – liberties that can not be taken away – continued through the decades that followed and right on to this day.
Generations of Black Americans have suffered “a long train of abuses and usurpations” – borrowing Jefferson’s words about British rule – from lynchings and other forms of violent ethnic intimidation, to economic and social repression in a blatant system of haves and have-nots, to the degree that even financial reparations would barely scratch the surface of a debt owed.
But is this nation finally, truly fulfilling the pledge made in Philadelphia 244 years ago?
Decades of calls for police reform – elevated by protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an officer in Atlanta – are bringing change to law enforcement practices nationally and here in our region.
The Black Lives Movement is drawing people together in a chorus of voices driving social change, even as symbols of our racist past are crumbling and fading from view.
People young and old, and of all backgrounds, have marched together, across the country and right here in our communities – embracing change and their shared dream of the Declaration’s “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all people, regardless of race, gender, age or sexual orientation.
In 1776, Jefferson’s decree read:
“We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
In 2020, America, a great nation and the self-declared beacon of liberty for the world, is still a work in progress.
We must recommit ourselves to the task of the building a society that reflects “our sacred honor” of freedom for all people.
