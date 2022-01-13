If he had any uncertainty about what he might be walking into if he were hired as Johnstown’s city manager, Ethan Imhoff got a preview last week, when comments he had made about the possibility of Afghan war refugees being brought in to fill vacant jobs turned into a major controversy.
By a 7-0 vote, Johnstown City Council approved Imhoff’s hiring on Wednesday evening.
He officially begins the manager’s job on Jan. 31 – moving from his current post as executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission.
This looks be to be a strong hire for the city, given Imhoff’s experience in local government and connections across the region.
“Really, my first priority is just to listen to everything that I need to hear,” Imhoff told reporter Dave Sutor after his hiring was official.
And “need to hear” is definitely the key. Our advice: Tune out the noise that won’t help make him a success.
He’s already heard a lot that should help him realize that he is taking on a crucial role with the municipality as it looks to improve neighborhoods and the local business climate and move out of Act 47 distressed status.
And the new manager should come in fully aware that there will be those in the city who have made it their mission to discredit any effort to enhance the community and scuttle any positive movements before they get started.
Case in point: Imhoff is vice chairman of Vision Together 2025, and the economic development group has had internal conversations about the feasibility of bringing some Afghan immigrants who have proven skills and experience working with U.S. companies to the Johnstown region to help fill jobs for which no local candidates have emerged.
Those talks first became public when Imhoff mentioned the concept at a planning commission meeting in late 2021.
By last week, the narrative had become twisted into a wholesale effort to bring hundreds of refugees to Johnstown, where they might become a burden on an already challenged social services sector.
The misinformation raced all the way to national conservative publication Breitbart, which published an inaccurate and politically charged propaganda piece under the headline “Former Steel Town Seeks Afghan Workers to Replace Americans.”
That Breitbart piece – which featured locals who spoke against the concept – began:
“Business owners and Democrats in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, want to fill jobs with imported Afghan workers instead of hiring their American neighbors in the town once home to the Bethlehem Steel Corporation.”
Welcome to Johnstown, Mr. Imhoff – where negativity is the biggest hurdle to a brighter future.
Imhoff lives in Hollidaysburg and benefitted from last fall’s referendum vote to allow the city to remove a residency requirement for its top administrative position.
He brings to the job an optimism that we hope he can keep intact as he meets residents and collaborates with council and city staff.
“I’m just excited to work with this group of people,” Imhoff said Wednesday, pointing to “all the positive things that are going on.”
One of those positives is a $24 million state transportation grant. Imhoff was credited with working on the team that brought in that money, along with state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Vision Together 2025 and other groups and individuals.
Also in play is the development of a plan for utilizing $30 million in COVID-19 relief dollars allocated to Johnstown.
Imhoff has a two-year contract and an annual salary of $135,000 – a bargain if he is effective.
Of his experience with county planning and local economic-development, Imhoff said: “I feel like that’s really going to help me to hit the ground running. I have a good network of people whom I know in the county and city that will hopefully enable me to move forward in a positive way and get some results done.”
Results will be the bottom line. But Deborah Grass, Johnstown’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program, predicted Imhoff will “stabilize the team” – hopefully reversing a trend that has seen the city go through 10 full-time, part-time or interim managers in eight years.
We wish Imhoff good fortune in this crucial position and urge him to quickly become deaf to the critics who are out to undo any potential advancements – while listening to those who truly want to see Johnstown continue to rebound and eventually prosper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.