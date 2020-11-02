Like much of 2020, this year’s election will be anything but normal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state received 3 million requests for mail-in ballots, more than 10 times the amount in 2016. With that in mind, plus the possibility of postal service delays, the state Supreme Court in September ordered that ballots received within three days of Election Day will count.
This is the first presidential election in which Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without an excuse, according to The Associated Press.
By Wednesday, just under 2 million mail-in ballots had been submitted to county election offices, our John Finnerty reported.
That means late-arriving ballots could have a huge impact on who spends and next four years in the White House: Republican incumbent Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, is considered to be a battleground state in the presidential race.
The volume of mail-in ballots will lead to smaller lines at the polls. But Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said lines may seem longer than they actually are because of social-distancing guidelines. Also, poll workers are expected to see an increase in the number of people seeking to use provisional ballots if voters have questions about their eligibility or have issues about mail-in votes, according to The Associated Press.
Officials are also urging those who haven’t mailed their ballots to bring them to the polls or deliver them to their county election offices.
In addition to the presidency, there are four races that have implications in our region.
In the U.S. House, incumbent John Joyce, a Republican, is opposed by Democrat Todd Rowley in the 13th district, and Republican incumbent Glenn “G.T.” Thompson faces Democrat Robert Williams in the 15th.
In the State House, Democratic incumbent Frank Burns faces Howard Terndrup in the 72nd district, and in the state Senate, Republican incumbent Wayne Langerholc is opposed by Democrat Shaun Dougherty in the 35th district.
The Tribune-Democrat met with each candidate via Zoom, and during the past week, we endorsed candidates based on those interviews. But we urge our readers to do their own research on each candidate and vote for who they think is best suited to represent them in Harrisburg or Washington.
Voters will also have a say in the statewide row offices.
In the attorney general race, incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro is opposed by Republican attorney Heather Heidelbaugh. They are joined on the ballot by Green Party candidate Richard Weiss and Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Wassmer, both attorneys.
There is an open race for auditor general because Eugene DePasquale, now running for Congress, has reached his two-term limit.
The Democratic nominee is Nina Ahmad, who is opposed by Republican Timothy DeFoor. Also vying for votes are Green Party candidate Olivia Faison and Libertarian Party candidate Jennifer Lynn Moore.
Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in office. He is opposed by Republican Stacy Garrity. They are joined on the ballot by Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle and Libertarian candidate Joseph Soloski.
If you haven’t already voted by mail, we urge you to take advantage of your right to vote on Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Just make sure you don’t forget your mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.