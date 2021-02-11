Johnstown-area cardiologist Dr. Samir Hadeed called hypertension “a bad player” that contributes to stroke and heart disease.
UPMC Somerset cardiologist Dr. Ehab Morcos said hypertension – or high blood pressure – affects two in five people, and many don’t realize they have the condition.
“That’s why we call hypertension the silent killer,” Morcos said.
In Saturday’s latest installment of the monthly series “Health Matters,” reporter Randy Griffith gave us the bad news ...
• About 8 million people die annually from diseases caused or enhanced by high blood pressure.
• More than a billion people are living with the condition worldwide – including one in three Americans.
• Hypertension is “the single largest contributor to cardiovascular disease, causing stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease, and also is a major contributor to kidney disease,” according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
But there’s also some good news ...
• You can control your blood pressure or take steps to prevent hypertension.
• Obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking and excessive alcohol use are contributing factors – but all can be managed.
• And, if you treat hypertension early on, “you can essentially avoid many of the complications that are associated with it,” said Hadeed, who is the medical director for the catheterization program at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Hadeed also operates the Johnstown Heart & Vascular Center at 374 Theatre Drive in Richland Township.
“Managing hypertension is a multifaceted process,” Hadeed told Griffith. “We need to start by what we refer to as lifestyle modifications – meaning losing the weight, watching the diet and cutting back on salt.”
Hadeed said elevated blood pressure puts a strain on your heart, which must pump blood against the flow.
“The cardiac involvement of hypertension ... ranges from helping build blockages in the arteries of the heart to causing significant thickening of the muscle itself because the heart is pumping so hard against the higher-than-normal pressure,” Hadeed said.
“That ultimately leads to weakness, congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy – if it goes on for years.”
Morcos said family history of hypertension is a risk factor.
Men are at slightly higher risk for high blood pressure than women, and “African Americans tend to have more high blood pressure, and if they have high blood pressure, it’s more elevated,” Morcos said.
Dr. Lakshmi Madduru, of WindberCare Physicians, 1511 Scalp Ave., said a diagnosis that you have high blood pressure is “a serious warning sign to make some lifestyle changes.”
But, she said, reducing hypertension can reduce the risk of heart failure by 50%, heart attacks by 25% and strokes by 40%. And there are treatments and medications that have been shown to help bring down that high blood pressure.
So know the risks of hypertension, and understand what steps you must take if high blood pressure is your diagnosis.
