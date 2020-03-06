When Greater Johnstown faces Shippensburg in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Friday at Richland High School, the Trojans will undoubtedly have more than basketball on their minds.
Senior teammate Izir Britt has been hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for more than three weeks with an undetermined illness, his coach Ryan Durham said.
During the week leading up to the playoffs, the Trojans took part in charity spaghetti dinner to benefit Britt, held at Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill. The dinner raised several thousand dollars.
The restaurant is co-owned by former Greater Johnstown football coach and athletic director Tony Penna Jr., as well as B.J. Gibson and Deshawn Sharpe.
“One hundred percent of the money raised will go to the Britt family for medical and other expenses,” Penna told our Mike Mastovich. “It looks really good. We went through 200 people in the first hour. We went out for some more pasta. A bunch of generous people made donations ahead of time.
“Coach Durham bought dinners for his team. Coach (Dave) Roman bought dinners for the Westmont team, and they were here. The Bandits travel team came to eat, and they stayed to work. The outpouring has been great.”
Support has also come from outside the Greater Johnstown district. Richland’s basketball team collected money during a recent game, and proceeds from 50-50 ticket sales during District 6 championship games at Mount Aloysius College went to the Britt family. A GoFundMe also has been established.
The Trojans (22-3) are one of 21 area basketball teams to qualify for the playoffs, with the first round taking place Friday and Saturday.
Prior to the Greater Johnstown-Shippensburg game at Richland, Bishop Carroll’s boys will face Clarion Limestone.
Other Friday games include Shade’s boys vs. Nazareth Prep and Berlin Brothersvalley’s boys facing Geibel Catholic. Those games are part of a triple-header at Pitt-Johnstown, which will also include Everett’s girls against Riverview.
Rounding out Friday’s slate will be Cambria Heights’ girls facing East Allegheny at Central Cambria High School; Bishop Guilfoyle’s girls vs. Windber at Mount Aloysius; Bishop McCort’s girls squaring off with Bishop Canevin at Peters Township; Penn Cambria’s girls facing Brookville at Clarion University; United’s girls playing Mohawk at New Castle High School; and Bedford’s boys against Grove City at Windber.
On Saturday, three area girls squads will play in a triple-header at Altoona High School: Berlin Brothersvalley against St. Joseph’s, Bishop Carroll faces Lebanon Catholic and Forest Hills vs. Quaker Valley.
At Pitt-Johnstown, North Star’s boys will play Homer-Center and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s girls face off against Aquinas Academy. Tussey Mountain’s girls play Elk County Catholic in the first game of the triple-header.
The Portage boys and girls will be playing at Mount Aloysius on Saturday, with the boys meeting Thomas Jefferson and the girls going up against Cambridge Springs.
At Greater Johnstown High School, Ligonier Valley’s boys will clash with Carlynton, and Richland’s boys will meet Warrior Run.
Blacklick Valley’s girls will face Clairton at Greensburg Salem, and Westmont Hilltop’s boys will play North Catholic at Kiski Area.
Complete coverage of the PIAA playoffs can be found in The Tribune-Democrat’s sports section and online at www.tribdem.com.
We wish all of our teams good luck as they begin the quests to bring home the gold.
