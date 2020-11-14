The region’s salute to military veterans this week featured parades, speeches and special tributes at sporting events.
As Cambria-Somerset residents know, honoring those who served is an important ongoing mission that can’t be relegated to one day each November.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges, as Jake Whipkey of Boswell articulated to a gathering Tuesday at Somerset Country Club.
Whipkey served two tours in Iraq, and suffered severe wounds in 2007. He enlisted in the U.S. Army three years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and first went to Iraq in 2005.
During a reconnaissance mission along the Iraq-Iran border in his second deployment, Whipkey was shot twice in the arm and five times in the chest.
He was treated in Iraq and then flown to the U.S. for further assessment and rehabilitation, as our David Hurst reported.
Whipkey then joined Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation, which brings veterans with physical and emotional trauma together for healthy outdoor activities – a great outlet anytime, but especially during a global health crisis.
“Right now with the coronavirus going on ... a lot of veterans are feeling socially locked up,” Whipkey said. “That’s why I think it’s especially more important than ever for them to spend time together.”
Whipkey said his own challenges helped him understand the needs of his fellow veterans. “It always helps to face a struggle with someone who has been through it,” he said.
Our communities have given much in defense of the country and freedom, and Johnstown continues to celebrate that legacy with a parade through the city’s downtown.
The late Harry Plows, a World War II veteran and beloved local figure, walking alone through the city – in uniform – in a 1996 salute to all who had served.
The Conemaugh Valley Veterans group took up that flag and hosted the first full-scale Veterans Day celebration a year later, building an event that
now features local military units and vehicles, veterans organizations and civilian groups – even in steady rain, as happened this year, and even during a pandemic.
“With all of the difficulties that are coming on with the COVID virus, and how we have to be careful, how the recent election has somewhat torn the country apart, I think it’s time that we gather and enjoy what our history is,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said.
We agree, and say thank you to the many who continue to make the parade possible through planning, sponsorships and participation.
Another salute occurred in conjunction with a scrimmage Friday night by the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team – which had its weekend series postponed due to virus concerns.
The team honored area military servicemen and servicewomen at – appropriately – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial, home to the county’s military museum and hall of fame.
Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said the Tomahawks were honored to salute “our military and our veterans. A lot of people have had things a lot harder than we have at times. We want to do what we can to honor them.”
We also applaud the efforts of community members working to repair the headstone of Civil War veteran Col. Jacob Higgins, whose gravesite at venerable Grandview Cemetery was recently damaged. Donations are being collected to replace the nameplate on the stone.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp #14, is accepting checks and has established an account at gofundme.com/f/return-to-glory-civil-war-marker-restoration.
As our Dave Sutor reported, Higgins served from 1847 to 1865. He was wounded during the Mexican-American War, but later commanded the 125th Pennsylvania Infantry Regimen during the battles of Antietam and Chancellorsville in the Civil War.
“Our job is to remember all the Civil War soldiers so that nobody ever forgets about them,” Rob Koenigsberg, commander of Camp #14, said.
“Redoing this plaque is one way that we can keep our mission and motive going.”
Not forgetting those who have proudly and courageously served through the decades – that’s what inspires these many projects and gatherings each November, and all through the year.
