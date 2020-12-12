Prisons are key battlegrounds in the war against COVID-19, hot spots for the virus and sources of angst for families of staff and inmates alike.
An Oct. 2 riot at the Cambria County Prison was sparked by elevated tension during a lockdown prompted by rising case levels, Warden Christian Smith said then.
The jail had seen 140 cases among inmates in the previous two weeks.
On Friday, the State Correctional Institution at Somerset confirmed its first virus death for an inmate. The state Department of Corrections reported 274 inmate cases and 75 staff cases at SCI-Somerset at week’s end.
Earlier this week, family members voiced concerns over conditions at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto, which as of Tuesday had the second-most inmate cases in the national prison system at 445.
So while the virus is raging in our hospitals and nursing homes, there are few places to hide from COVID-19 behind bars.
“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Friday. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”
Despite being in facilities for illegal acts, prisoners have the right to safe living environments, including space for social distancing.
Chantel Tyler, of Virginia, told The Tribune-Democrat that her fiance was transferred to Loretto from a federal corrections medical facility in North Carolina. He has been battling cancer, but tested positive for the coronavirus a few weeks after arriving at Loretto.
Tyler is part of a families group that connects across digital platforms and advocates for safe conditions for inmates.
She said her fiance was housed “with a sick inmate that was positive for COVID-19.”
She told our Randy Griffith: “They are doing their time and they are paying their debt to society for the mistake they may have made. They did not receive a death sentence.”
Striving to control COVID-19 while also maintaining order and keeping guards and other staff safe is challenging.
And as Bureau of Prisons spokesman Emery Nelson told Griffith, prisons were not built with the concept of social distancing in mind.
Nelson said all federal institutions have areas specifically for quarantine and medical isolation, while “some temporary quarters assignments have been established and are similar to those you may find in local community field hospitals or military barracks.”
Liz Martinez, another Loretto inmate’s family member, might take that military comparison a few steps further. She said inmates are sleeping in cots in shared rooms and hallways to spread out – saying that prison was “like a war zone.”
Loretto inmate Jason McLaughlin spoke with The Tribune-Democrat by phone, and compared the prison to “a Third World country” due to over-crowding and health concerns.
Family members are urging the federal system to consider home confinement for inmates who are considered non-violent and who would be high risk for severe coronavirus reactions.
Nelson said the Bureau of Prisons has been reviewing inmate files to determine which ones are suitable for release to home confinement, but Loretto is not at the top of that list.
The plight of prisons has been a constant theme in the COVID-19 story.
Corrections officials and local wardens – at all levels – must keep both the public and inmate families informed about any steps being taken to assure that staff, inmates and the surrounding communities are safe.
Releasing non-violent inmates with pre-existing medical conditions to home confinement is one reasonable response to this difficult situation.
Of course, exposure within the prison would require negative test results and full quarantine protocols for vetted and qualified inmates to assure that the virus isn’t being spread outside the prison walls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.