Many Christians will reach the high point of the year, religiously speaking, on Sunday, the holiday of Easter – the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Bishop Mark Bartchak, leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, will celebrate an Easter Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown.
It’ll be broadcast live on WATM ABC 23. His Easter message is titled “We are an Easter people,” quoting Pope John Paul II.
“As an Easter people,” Bartchak wrote, “we are reminded that the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross is what makes it possible for us to appreciate what St. Paul said in his Letter to the Hebrews. … ‘For the sake of the joy that lay before him, Jesus endured the cross.’ Jesus knew what was coming, and through faith, so do we. The sufferings of this world are nothing compared to the glories that are to come for those who believe in Jesus Christ.
“ ‘We are an Easter people’ expresses who and what we are to be. It reminds us of the limitless power of love that was manifested by Christ in his suffering and death, and in his resurrection. Share that power with others, not just on an Easter card, but in everything you do and say.”
Several other area pastors told our Kelly Urban that they will deliver Easter messages arguing that Jesus’ resurrection provides the opportunity for eternal life.
They are the Rev. Brian Warchola, of Holy Name Roman Catholic Church in Ebensburg; the Rev. Hyiwot Teshome, of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Johnstown; the Rev. Randy Bain, of Oakland United Methodist Church in Stonycreek Township; the Rev. Nancy Threadgill, of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church downtown; and the Rev. David Streets, of West Hills Community Church in Upper Yoder Township.
Orthodox Christians who follow the Julian calendar will observe Easter on April 16, Urban reported.
“As St. Paul says, ‘If it weren’t for the resurrection, our faith would be in vain,’ so we have no faith without the resurrection,” said the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown’s West End. “It is the most important day of the year, and they call it the eighth day of the week. It’s a day that transcends time.”
Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, who leads the Johnstown-based American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, wrote in his Easter message, to be delivered on Easter at all of the parishes in the diocese: “The reign of life has begun, the tyranny of death is ended. A new birth has taken place, a new life has come, a new order of existence has appeared, our very nature has been transformed. This birth is not brought about by human generation, by the will of man or by the desire of the flesh, but by God.”
