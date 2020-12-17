Thanks to telecommuting technology, you can work anywhere and live in Johnstown – enjoying all that our region has to offer.
That’s the message of a new campaign – dubbed Choose Johnstown! – that looks to capitalize on several factors:
• Johnstown offers affordable living, including competitive real estate prices.
• The Cambria-Somerset region is blessed with numerous great hiking and biking trails, rivers for fishing and rafting, campgrounds and other outdoor amenities.
• Working from home via technology is gaining popularity as more people seek to live away from the bustle of big cities, while staying safely socially distant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The folks behind Choose Johnstown! – Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – are especially hopeful that folks who are from this area will find their way home to live, even if they are employed with companies located elsewhere.
Those organizations have partnered with Mike Hruska and his company, Problem Solutions, to connect across social media with professionals who might be drawn to the Johnstown region.
Or drawn back.
“This campaign builds on climate of pandemic and responses Realtors are having now with people wanting to move into the community,” Community Foundation President and Executive Director Mike Kane told reporter Russ O’Reilly.
Robert Colvin, owner of Johnstown RE/MAX Team Realtors, said the time is right for just such a push.
Colvin said “inquiries from outside the area are on the rise,” and shared data to back that up:
• 20% of RE/MAX Team’s more than 100 closed sales in the past 90 days involved buyers from outside the Cambria-Somerset region.
• 60% of the 430 potential buyers who contacted Johnstown RE/MAX Team Realtors about local properties in the past 90 days were from outside the area.
“We have found a lot of folks coming from the larger metropolitan areas to get away from the dense populations and the high COVID counts,” Colvin said. “We have found that to be very true in the sales and the rentals that we are doing.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley told O’Reilly that our communities have the five qualities individuals seek when choosing to work remotely – lower cost of living, safety for their families, proximity to extended family, low stress and fresh air.
“Add in access to a tremendous amount of first-class outdoor recreational amenities and our region rises to the top,” Bradley said.
Yes it does.
And efforts to expand broadband internet access during the pandemic should also benefit this project to entice those preferring to work from home to do so here in the Johnstown area.
