Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus have heightened the barriers many people face to living healthy lives.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social determinants of health are conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play that affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes. Some of these include access to resources to meet daily needs, such as safe housing and local food markets; access to educational and job opportunities; health care; quality of education and job training; recreational and leisure-time activities; transportation; public safety; social support; and culture.
The shutdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which included stay-at-home orders and the closing of non-essential businesses, has amplified each of these factors.
“In every community, it really magnifies the need that is out there and the need to address some of the systemic inequalities and issues,” Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health’s Community Pathways HUB program, told our Randy Griffith.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health was founded as a collaborative research and resource center focused on population health and disease prevention to benefit the citizens living in Cambria and Somerset counties, with its work focusing on identifying key contributing factors to poor health in the region and developing strategies to address them.
The HUB model involves the collaboration of all community resources to reduce both medical and social barriers to care.
Explaining that school closures and limited access to free food programs created shortfalls during the pandemic, McMillan said: “Food insecurity is an area that has really bubbled locally as an opportunity for us to focus on in the future. It has just been amazing to see the community rallying around residents and making sure that they are getting fresh food. In the short term, they have been able to address that.”
She said the HUB program will continue to work with local agencies to help expand feeding options.
Another issue that has affected many during the pandemic is transportation, which can be a barrier to health care – both for testing and treatment, said Billy Oglesby, interim dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. And those who rely on public transportation for essential travel face additional risks of exposure on enclosed buses, he said.
Oglesby added that job losses have also reduced access to care, noting that most people in the United States receive health insurance through their employers.
Although social determinants affected the overall wellness and health of the community prior to the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis highlights just how big of a role they play, and we applaud the collaboration among community organizations and agencies for their response.
“I think the positive thing that has come out of this is truly seeing the response of so many organizations in the community and how they have been able to switch gears very quickly and deliver care in really neat and innovative ways,” McMillan said.
“Seeing all the agencies coming together for the greater good – I know it sounds kind of cliché, but it truly has been inspiring seeing all the good stories coming out.”
