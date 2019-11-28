Thanksgiving, a day for remembering your blessings and gathering with friends and family, is here.
We urge our readers to pause and be truly thankful this day.
We should remember the many who are working so that others can enjoy a great meal or get a jump on holiday shopping.
Black Friday really begins on Thursday (or even earlier), which means many people will be rushing away from their family gatherings to work the registers and merchandise areas at retail centers, and to wait on customers at local restaurants.
They deserve to be treated with respect – even during a hectic shopping time.
Many will be away from family because they’re protecting us from harm – as police officers or firefighters.
Remember these folks as well, and thank them when you get a chance.
And send thoughts and prayers to the many who aren’t home for Thanksgiving because they are serving in our armed forces.
Be appreciative of their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way while the rest of us pour gravy and cut pumpkin pie.
And we urge our readers to be cautious and safe at home on this holiday.
A press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office tells is that the U.S. Fire Administration reports that 2,400 house fires occur this day across the country, causing numerous fatalities, injuries, and $19 million in property loss. Many Thanksgiving home fires are the result of deep-fryer accidents.
For those planning to cook that Thanksgiving turkey in a deep fryer, the state offers these safety tips:
• Read the turkey fryer owner’s manual thoroughly for proper set-up and safety tips.
• Do not deep fry your turkey inside your garage, on your porch or deck, or inside your home.
• Use your fryer outside, away from trees, walls, fences and other structures.
• Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before frying (hot oil and ice/water do not mix).
• Use the correct amount of oil. Overfilled fryers increase the likelihood of oil spilling out of the pot and hitting the burner, causing flames to engulf the entire unit.
• Never leave the fryer unattended. Many fryers lack thermostats to prevent overheating.
• Keep children and pets away from fryers.
• Use proper hand protection. Lids and handles of the cooking pot get dangerously hot, posing severe burn hazards.
• Have an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish an oil fire.
The Wolf administration also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that “48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from food-borne diseases each year in the United States.”
The CDC recommends four steps to avoid food illnesses: clean, separate, cook and chill.
• Cleaning hands, utensils, countertops and fresh foods prevents the spread of germs.
• Separating foods prevents cross-contamination and decreases the spread of germs.
• Cooking foods to the proper temperature prevents food-borne illnesses by ensuring that germs are killed by the high heat.
• Refrigerating food promptly prevents harmful bacteria from multiplying.
So stay safe and well this Thanksgiving holiday.
And pause to remember those many blessings – and the people who made them possible.
