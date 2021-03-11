Even as the pandemic rolls on, area health specialists are focusing on making sure kids have access to nutritious meals.
This is especially important for members of families that might be struggling with financial hardship. Oftentimes, cheaper food isn’t healthier food, wellness leaders said.
That’s why many local groups are working together to educate and nourish our kids – and adults, too.
“There really is an effort underway to work more collaboratively so we are connecting people better with additional resources,” said Lisa Stofko, The Learning Lamp’s project coordinator with the Cambria County Backpack Project, which offers food to children on the weekends.
The backpack project is reaching hundreds of local kids each week, while simultaneously taking steps to make sure those at-home dinners include quality options.
“We are partnering with other organizations to connect our families with other resources where they can get fresh fruits and vegetables,” Stofko said.
In January, we told you about another great program – Central PA Food: Understanding Nutrition (FUN) Initiative – sponsored by libraries in Johnstown and Altoona.
The centers are offering a virtual cookbook club featuring presentations by best-selling authors. The last in that series – featuring Dr. Reshma Shah, author of “Nourish” – is set for 7 p.m. March 16. Registration is available at www.altoonalibrary.org/centralpafun.
The forum is part of an overall push to improve understanding of food and nutrition for families in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair and Huntingdon counties, through a grant from the Network of the National Library of Medicine.
“What they are looking to do is provide better health information to people across the country,” said Katie Greenleaf Martin, district consultant for the Altoona Area Public Library.
“They offered grants to libraries and other organizations and we applied to do one specifically around getting families better information and resources to cook together at home.”
That mirrors the mission of the state Department of Agriculture’s My Plate effort, as described by Barb Duryea of the Conemaugh Diabetes Institute.
The My Plate program tells you what a balanced plate should include at mealtime – with suggested proportions of vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins and dairy items.
“For all of us, the more colorful and fresh, the better – those are two simple rules,” Duryea told reporter Randy Griffith for Saturday’s installment of the monthly series Health Matters.
She added: “Each time you sit down to eat and look at your plate, divide it in half. One half of that should be fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Caitlyn Miller, a dietitian intern with Cedar Crest College in Allentown, recently visited with Highlands Health Clinic in Johnstown, where she discussed her own “virtual grocery store” – which is designed to help even those on low or fixed incomes make healthy eating choices, playing off the My Plate tool.
“We would be remiss if we did not provide the tools for patients to remain well,” Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health’s executive director, said to illuminate its work with Miller and My Plate messaging.
Conemaugh Health System recently developed the Eat Right Pharmacy to connect with individuals who need nutritional support, and is working with area food banks – in collaboration with Vision Together 2025 and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
The goal includes partnerships with gardens that will be growing fresh produce in the coming months.
“We try to encourage people in the community to eat better foods,” said Diana Kabo is secretary of the Sandyvale gardens organization. “It’s cheaper to buy (fast food) than it is to make a healthy meal for your family.”
We applaud this growing trend of helping residents better understand nutrition and connecting them with food that will help them eat healthier.
