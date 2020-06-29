We commend Greater Johnstown School District leaders and the teachers union for working together to reach an agreement on a new contract that’s deemed a “win-win” for both sides.
The deal, which is effective July 1 through June 30, 2021, was unanimously approved by the school board on June 18.
“We worked tirelessly to ensure that we were able to put together a solid package for the teachers at the Greater Johnstown School District,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. She added that cooperation between the groups, such as monthly meetings to discuss matters involving the district and how they can continue to work together, will lead to “wonderful relationships.”
Added Greater Johnstown Education Association President Tina Rogers: “The teachers felt like we were being heard. We were being listened to this time.”
Although few details of the contract were available, it was reported that teachers will receive a 3% pay raise. In addition, retirement benefits increased, but the teachers will see a small decrease in health insurance.
As our Joshua Byers reported, of the 142 association members who voted on the contract on June 18, 141 approved the terms.
Rogers said there was “a lot of open communication” between the union and the school officials throughout the negotiations.
“The whole exercise that we did in negotiations was student-centered,” union Vice President Nancy Behe added. “That was our common ground, and I think that’s why it went so much better this time than last time around. Both sides had the feeling of, ‘We understand what you do.’ ”
“When you invest in teachers, you’re going to get your return.”
The negotiations were a stark contrast to previous talks, as Greater Johnstown teachers had worked almost two years without a contract until a retroactive four-year deal was agreed upon in March 2018.
School board member Jason Moore, Personnel and Negotiations Committee chairman, said the latest talks were a “great negotiating experience.”
“Our teachers deserve to be well-paid and be well-respected,” he said. “I think what we came up with here is a win-win for everybody.”
Congratulations to both sides for getting the deal done.
