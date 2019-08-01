Visitors to Johnstown will hardly have time to catch their breath between fun family events for the next 10 days as the All American Amateur Baseball Association national tournament and AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival fill the downtown with the sounds of “Rock on!” and “Play ball!”
This weekend will also include St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Rubber Duck Race and Family Fun Day (2 p.m.) and Sunday on the Square (2 to 7 p.m.), sponsored by Gallery on Gazebo, plus lots of AAABA 75th anniversary celebrating – all on Sunday.
The AAABA-related events will include a free youth baseball clinic (1 p.m.) and an alumni softball game (4 p.m.) at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, followed by the Bonkers for Baseball Family Movie Night at Central Park in downtown Johnstown – where you can see “The Bad News Bears” beginning at 8:30 p.m. Sponsors for the movie include The Learning Lamp and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
The rubber duck races from noon to 6 p.m. on the Stonycreek River at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy will benefit the Family Kitchen. Inner tubes are provided by Coal Tubin’.
“What a day,” Rosemary Pawlowski said at her new Gallery on Gazebo tea and art gallery. “You can go to the Point for some baseball, head out to Sandyvale for the duck races, stop here for Sunday on the Square and then stick around for a movie.”
What a day? Indeed. What a week.
The AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival – produced by Johnstown Area Heritage Association – runs Friday and Saturday at PNG Park, with the popular 1990s band Gin Blossoms headlining Saturday night. Numerous great acts will take to the festival’s three stages over two days – among them Ghost Light, Cowboy Mouth, Brownout and Altoona native Davina Lozier.
Gin Blossoms lead singer Robin Wilson predicted a lot of energy to go with the musical memories when his band performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“They are going to get all of the hits, for sure,” Wilson said, “plus some our personal favorites and a bunch of the new material, too. And we’ll probably toss in one, maybe two, cover songs.”
All of the hits? That’s what 75 years of the AAABA has meant for Johnstown. And all of the great pitching.
From the legendary franchises – Baltimore, New Orleans, Washington – to the greats from the Johnstown area – Hahn Packing, Monte Carlo, Sani-Dairy and Martella’s Pharmacy – this summer we’re celebrating the tournament’s history and impact on the Johnstown region.
The tournament opens Monday night at the Point, with Johnstown’s defending champion (doesn’t that sound nice?) Martella’s back along with this year’s regular-season champ, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Thanks to the efforts of the Johnstown Oldtimers, the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau and other groups, the baseball party runs for more than a week:
• Thursday: Open house at the Johnstown Flood Museum for the new exhibit “Johnstown’s Game: 75 years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City” – a collaboration among JAHA, Johnstown Oldtimers and The Tribune-Democrat. The night will also include former AAABA greats Gene Pentz and Brady Walker signing copies of the new book “A Diamond In Johnstown” – published by The Tribune-Democrat for the 75th anniversary.
• Saturday: The AAABA Hall of Fame banquet at Pasquerilla Conference Center, featuring a strong class of inductees – including former big-league manager Buck Showalter – and keynote speaker Roberto Clemente Jr.
• Sunday: Kids clinic and alumni softball at the Point, and movie in Central Park.
• Tuesday: Coney Island hot dog night and T-shirt giveaway.
• Wednesday: Little League Night featuring a parade into the stadium.
• Thursday: Backpack giveaway from the CVB.
And great baseball all week.
“The 75th anniversary, this is something we’ve been working hard on for a very long time,” AAABA promotions director Brian Vuletich said.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating a milestone for both our city and for the AAABA.”
Better catch your breath now, because the fun will be nonstop in Johnstown right into the middle of August.
