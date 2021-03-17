Thanks to the talent and vision of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra music director James Blachly, our region shared in a Grammy Award on Sunday night, the second time in just over a year that an artistic project with Johnstown ties was honored at the highest level.
Blachly and his team with the New York Experiential Orchestra, Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton, took the music industry gold medal in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category for their recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
Blachly brought the piece to Johnstown in 2018 before rolling it out to the world.
When dozens joined the maestro for a congratulatory Zoom call on Sunday night, he said: “This is a victory for all of us in Johnstown.”
He said: “This was a five-year project, and Johnstown is inextricably connected to this victory because we gave the U.S. world premiere of this piece, in April of 2018, here in Johnstown. We’re all beside ourselves with joy.”
And our region is blessed to bask in the glow for such happiness – again.
Last February, two Johnstown natives – animator Mike Owens and producer Andrew Hawkins – shared in an Academy Award for the short film “Hair Love.”
The seven-minute movie was based on a children’s book about an African-American father and his daughter.
“It’s kind of epic to be part of something that reached this many people,” Owens said in 2020.
Blachly has been a fountain of “epic” ideas since arriving in Johnstown in 2016.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Blachly and JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava have found ways to keep the community connected to the music of the orchestra, with Zoom gatherings and digital promotions.
Blachly’s vision has included orchestra performances in the city’s historic manufacturing centers, shows featuring movie themes and pop songs – fronted by local bands or costumed film re-enactors.
And bringing powerful music to our city, including “The Prison” – by a seldom-saluted composer who was a leader in Britain’s women’s suffrage movement and whose now Grammy-winning piece was first performed 90 years ago.
Blachly called Smyth’s music “expressive, beautiful and powerful.”
“The Prison” was selected over four other Grammy-nominated works.
“And to make it recognizable by the world in this way is truly wonderful,” Blachly said.
In describing his motivations for performing “The Prison” for a Johnstown audience, Blachly said in a 2018 piece he wrote for The Tribune-Democrat:
“In the two years I have spent in Johnstown, I have seen that too often, this city is presented in a negative light. This performance is a gift to the city of beauty, hope, power and strength.”
James Blachly has been a gift to Johnstown, his passion and imagination a blessing for his Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and our region.
Congratulations, James!
