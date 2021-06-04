Area high school and college seniors donning their caps and gowns and receiving their diplomas are celebrating graduation at a perfect time.
They have navigated a pandemic, which caused a challenging learning environment – a mix of online and in-person classes, health concerns and disrupted routines.
Some may enter military service or go on to advanced education. But for many, it’s time to join the work force – and the circumstances couldn’t be better.
At Mount Aloysius College’s commencement ceremony, medical laboratory technician graduate Brandon Frank said, “I worked hard this year to get to this point.”
Westmont Hilltop High School graduate Aurora Schrum said: “I enjoyed my time here. It was really nice. But I’m glad I’m graduating.”
What awaits those leaving our high schools and colleges is a hot job market as companies also emerge from the cloud of COVID-19.
A recent story from business reporter Russell O’Reilly tracked openings in many areas – customer service, manufacturing, transportation, education, personal care, construction, financial services, information technology.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries reported 280 job openings, many of them at Conemaugh Health System.
Health care centers need to fill an array of positions – from nursing to housekeeping, physical therapy to laboratory technicians.
Alexis Freoni is human resource generalist with Jeld-Wen, a North Carolina door manufacturing company with a facility in Sidman. She said her company had 50 openings in May.
“It’s been a roller coaster trying to fill those jobs,” she said. “We are trying every avenue possible.”
Here’s more good news, graduate: You can do some of these jobs from anywhere.
Local leaders are promoting the Cambria-Somerset region as a place where you can live comfortably and enjoy many recreational opportunities – even if you’re employed in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., or elsewhere.
And many companies are more comfortable than they were before the pandemic with the notion of remote work through technology.
At IT management and security company Sourceree, Jess Murphy, director of culture, is looking locally for new employees but could turn the tables by hiring someone from outside the area to work at her Ebensburg-based operation.
“I don’t think people realize the kind of work that can be done in this area,” Murphy said. “People may be looking outward from Cambria County for jobs, but there are positions here – there are a ton. We don’t want people to leave.”
That’s the message for new graduates of local high schools, colleges and universities: Local companies need you – in retail sales and food services, in distribution and bookkeeping, full time and part time.
In the office, in the field or working from home.
The opportunities are numerous and diverse.
We echo the sentiments shared Thursday by Greater Johnstown class president and valedictorian Mia Jordan:
“Tonight, celebrate. Celebrate all your accomplishments and bask in this feeling. But tomorrow, go show the world what you can do.”
Enjoy the important milestone of receiving that diploma. For a moment or two – not too long.
A long line of local employers is waiting.
