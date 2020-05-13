Gov. Tom Wolf went too far in characterizing efforts by local officials to oppose his coronavirus restrictions as “a cowardly act.”
We understand Wolf’s frustrations as he attempts to enact measures to push down the level of COVID-19 – a successful effort, data would suggest – and to mitigate the chances of another surge after communities begin to reopen.
“If one of us deserts, you’re not just injuring yourself, you’re injuring us all,” Wolf said, as reported by our John Finnerty. “We can’t afford to have people deserting.”
Wolf’s choice of words – “cowardly” and “deserting” – only provide ammunition for those aiming to turn the COVID-19 pandemic into a hunt for political gain.
We support the governor’s sentiments – that we are all still at risk from the virus – but not his characterization of those who are eager to see their communities bounce back.
County and municipal officials are under enormous pressure to represent their constituents and local business interests – the people who might vote for them and the organizations and professionals who might support them financially.
And, truly, most local elected leaders recognize that small businesses have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus situation – furloughing workers and struggling to pay bills with little or no revenue.
Wolf further threatened to withhold federal coronavirus stimulus money from counties that refuse to follow state guidelines, while the state Insurance Department warned business owners that they may lose coverage if they open before the state gives the green – or even a yellow – light to proceed.
This situation should never come to that.
Pennsylvania’s northwest and north-central states moved from “red” to less-restrictive “yellow” on the state’s coronavirus scale on Friday, and Cambria, Somerset and most of the state’s southwestern counties will join them this week.
But all counties remain under social-distancing guidelines – wear a mask in public, avoid close contact with others, wash hands frequently.
County and municipal leaders – government and law enforcement alike – should reinforce the need for safety and help people in their regions see the importance of avoiding the urge to dash forward with recklessly reopening.
Safety should remain the No. 1 priority – for all of us.
Those who already oppose Wolf politically didn’t need help from the governor in elevating the angst over how Harrisburg has handled the pandemic. Many are already defensive, paranoid or at least miffed about what they see as an unfair system.
Republican lawmakers and local officials should not be turning the COVID-19 crisis into an “us against him” battle, and the governor must avoid comments that make him appear tyrannical, uncaring or oblivious to the plight of Pennsylvania’s businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.