We congratulate a Johnstown defense company for receiving a double dose of good news recently.
Just days after Kongsberg marked the milestone delivery of its 20,000th remote weapon system, the company announced it received a contract to supply more than 200 units to the Marines Corps for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicles program, which debuted last year.
The XM9014 remote weapon stations will be tested and evaluated by the Marines before future orders are made. The company said most of its more than 180 employees at the Industrial Park Road facility in Richland Township will handle the work, which already has begun. Staff both here and in New Jersey will manage the contract.
“We are very excited to have been selected once again by the Marine Corps for a challenging program,” said Jeff Wood, general manager for Kongsberg Protech Systems USA.
“We look forward to helping them meet an aggressive delivery schedule and provide Marines with a critical lethality capability.”
Kongsberg Protech Systems USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.
The weapon system will be installed on top of armored vehicles’ cabins and be equipped with cannons and co-axial machine guns. Kongsberg officials said a passenger will control each weapon from inside, using a monitor to track moving vehicles and view thermal images behind brick walls.
Over the past two decades, Kongsberg has delivered weapon systems to the Army, Navy and Air Force, and to more than 20 countries. Its first systems were delivered in 1999 and used by Norwegian forces to clear mines after the Bosnian War. The U.S. government began using them during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2001.
Since opening its Johnstown facility in 2005, the company has delivered more than 17,000 systems – all manufactured locally – to the government.
“Most of the units are for the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and we are now working for the Marines, as well,” said Cory Mennett, Kongsberg manufacturing engineer lead. “The units changed the way we fought the war (especially against the Taliban).”
The company credited its employees for reaching the 20,000-unit milestone overall.
“Accomplishing such a significant milestone would not have been possible without the help of the many world class associates employed by Kongsberg at our highly sophisticated production facilities in both Norway and the U.S.,” said Havard Klokkerud, director of operations for Kongsberg Land Systems.
“We are very happy to create family-sustaining jobs in our key markets, while protecting and supporting U.S., allied and NATO forces globally.”
Hats off to Kongsberg and its employees, who continue to make quality products to help our service members to perform their important duties.
