Since the coronavirus outbreak hit our region, many people have stepped forward – at times putting themselves at risk – to assure that we stayed safe and our communities continued to function, even during a shutdown.
Today, we join with media companies across Pennsylvania and into neighboring states in saluting those who have served in essential roles.
We’ve turned The Tribune-Democrat “blue” to honor those professionals who have carried us through the COVID-19 pandemic:
Pharmacists.
Truck drivers.
Doctors.
Nurses.
Freight haulers and postal workers.
Those who manufacture and deliver hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other necessities.
Restaurant workers – cooks, wait staff, delivery drivers.
Emergency Medical Technicians and ambulance crews.
Professionals in areas such as sanitation, sewer and water.
Bus drivers.
Police and fire departments.
And countless other essential workers.
We share this “Go Blue” promotion in collaboration with other publications through the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The PNA wanted its members “to show support for and celebrate vital personnel who are making sure the needs of the community are being met during the coronavirus pandemic” – and we were eager to join the salute.
Throughout May, we’ve offered two series to spotlight those whose mission it is to help others in dangerous situations.
“Front Lines” – traditionally a monthly project – appeared every Monday in May, sharing the stories of emergency crews across the area.
At Northern EMS, which serves the Windber area, veteran paramedic Christian Boyd said he was surprised to find himself transporting COVID-19 patients.
“I didn’t think I would be on the front lines of COVID-19 at all,” Boyd said.
“I thought it would work its way around us and hit your major metropolitan or urban areas, but not here in Somerset County with a population of 77,000 people.”
We’ve also been sharing the stories and faces of local medical workers in the daily “Health Care Heroes” feature.
Among the people you’ve met are Phoebe Sanna, a phlebotomist at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and Melissa “Missy” Steinbach, an intensive-care nurse at UPMC Somerset.
“It has been tough to adjust to so many changes,” Sanna said. “I’m proud of our lab team. We have been working hard to provide the same care, safety and results for our patients to help them in these tough and confusing times.”
“Since it had such an impact on our society, we knew we were going to have to do the best to prepare to treat our patients,” Steinbach said. “There were a lot of changes at the hospital in preparation for COVID-19 patients.”
Steinbach added: “We will all get through this together.”
That’s been the prevailing attitude across the region as people have stepped up to provide crucial services in a very difficult time.
We proudly salute the region’s many heroes and helpers for their dedication and unselfishness.
