Regifting is the practice of wrapping a present you’ve received and giving it to someone else.
The practice might not be considered proper holiday etiquette, but there’s a time when regifting is very appropriate.
When you’ve been moved by the spirit of Christmas – by that greatest of gifts – you should pass it on.
On this Christmas Day, many are experiencing the giving and receiving of presents.
Children have been waiting for weeks to see what might appear under the tree. Wrapped presents are exchanged with family members and close friends.
This can be, as the song says, the most wonderful time of the year.
For Christians, Christmas represents the arrival of the savior and the peace he brings.
Pastors across denominations tell us that Jesus’ birth fulfilled the prophecies of deliverance from oppression, of a personal connection and eternal fellowship with God.
The Jewish community is celebrating Hanukkah, the festival of lights – “a celebration of religious freedom and tolerance,” said Rabbi Irvin Brandwein of the Beth Shalom Congregation, in Westmont.
Brandwein said that the active practice of sharing the light keeps the darkness at bay.
Even for those who aren’t strongly attached to religious practices, the season brings a time for giving, loving, sharing goodwill.
This season is truly a gift that, although it falls as winter’s chill is present, brings warmth to many of our lives.
The Bible’s Luke Chapter 2 – the classic narrative of the Christmas story – tells us that an angel proclaimed to a group of shepherds: “Behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people ...”
We urge our readers to freely share the gift of the season – that “good news of great joy.”
Reach out to those who might be alone on this holiday, those who might be suffering under the weight of depression, anxiety or addiction.
Each of us knows someone who is sad, hungry or cold.
Each of us knows someone who is experiencing grief over the loss of someone close to them.
Each of us knows someone who is enduring hardship, separation from loved ones, health concerns.
Share the joy of the season far and wide.
Enjoy those special moments with friends and family.
And pass on that most remarkable present of all – the uplifting spirit of this most wonderful season.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.