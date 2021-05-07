It’s been reported that more calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year – more than 120 million.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic easing, we expect the call volume will be higher than normal on Sunday, as people connect with their moms, sisters, grandmothers, step-moms, aunts – and other important ladies in their lives.
Mother’s Day is also one of the top days each year for the giving of flowers and dining out – good news for florists and restaurant operators.
Mom’s face is the first thing most newborn babies see, creating an important lifetime bond.
Our moms serve as our nurses, coaches and chauffeurs.
Without them we would likely starve, not be dressed properly and never wash behind our ears.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they became home teachers, counselors and quarantine activity leaders.
Some are missing their moms today, embracing fond memories amid the sorrow.
The notion of a day set aside to honor mothers can be traced to social activist Ann Jarvis, who reached out to women on both sides in the aftermath of the Civil War to help heal the nation.
Her daughter, Anna Reeves Jarvis, led a movement to establish a day for moms, and the first official observance of Mother’s Day was held in 1908.
Our annual Mother’s Day tribute section is included with the Weekend Edition of The Tribune-Democrat.
The insert features the work of nearly 90 local pupils, with hundreds more in slideshows at TribDem.com.
The kids offered wonderful drawings and special messages, such as these:
“My mother is a walking miracle.” – Alyssabeth Berkebile, grade 6, Cambria County Christian School.
“Dear Mom: I love you so much! I love when you make me food.” – Anna B., grade 1, Laurel Valley Elementary.
“Thanks, Mom, for always helping me.” – Edward M., grade 3, Ferndale Elementary.
“You hold my bridge together.” – Andrew Kaufman, grade 4, North Star Central.
“Thank you, Mom. You do so much for me. You always make me smile ...” – Aubrey, grade 5, St. Michael School.
“My Mom is as sweet as candy.” – Samantha Ednie, grade 3, Bedford Elementary.
“I love you because you love me.” – Ansley Oshall, grade 4, Glendale Elementary.
On the cover of that special section, teacher Julia Kehn’s first-graders at Forest Hills Elementary School summed up this celebration perfectly:
“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful, fun, smart, caring, sweet, pretty, thoughtful, loving Moms that take care of us and love us every day, no matter what!”
