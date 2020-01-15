The Ghost Town Trail was established along a former railroad corridor and named for the many small communities that once existed along the pathway during the region’s mining heyday.
The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority tells visitors to its website that the Ghost Town Trail “flows past two massive iron furnaces, old coal-loading tipples, boney piles and other traces of industrial history,” while the Indiana County Parks and Trails organization reports that the rail line once linked towns such as Wehrum, Bracken, Armerford, Beulah and Claghorn in a booming local economy.
The former Ebensburg and Black Lick Railroad line is part of another growing industry in the Cambria County region, this time tourism rather than mining.
The Ghost Town Trail has grown from 16 miles when established in 1991, on land donated by Kovalchick Salvage Co., to 44 miles today – stretching from Indiana County to Ebensburg. The path was designated a National Recreation Trail in 2003 by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In 2020, the Ghost Town Trail is Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.
In announcing the honor Monday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the Ghost Town Trail “captures the spirit of an industrial past and the promise of a recreational future.”
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, and Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails group, embraced the news on behalf of local organizations that have worked to develop the trail.
The DCNR names a trail of the year to “help build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails” and to “raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network,” according to a news release.
Recreational tourism has become a key driver of the area’s economy – and continues to grow.
The Ghost Town Trail is part of an expanding system that includes the September 11 National Memorial Trail, the Path of the Flood Trail, the Iron to Arts Corridor through Johnstown, Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and other pathways.
As our David Hurst recently reported, the Colorado-based American Trail Running Association put our region on its “bucket list” of stops for trail-running enthusiasts – touting our scenic pathways and historical backdrops.
“Revitalization efforts are in full swing as residents, local organizations and nonprofits are working to make Johnstown a top destination to live, work and play,” trail writer Richard Bolt wrote on the Trailrunner.com website
Work will soon make the Ghost Town Trail a full loop, linking in Revloc and Nanty Glo.
It will join a growing list of new or expanding trails: a 17-mile bike loop around the Quemahoning Reservoir; the Path of the Flood Trail through Woodvale in the south and toward the former South Fork Dam to the north; hillside hiking and mountain-biking trails alongside the historic Inclined Plane in Johnstown/Westmont.
The Iron to Arts Corridor will connect Old Conemaugh Borough and Gautier Steel with Cambria City – past Peoples Natural Gas Park and the Stone Bridge – with a walking path and bike lane, to be completed this year.
“All of us are moving it forward with the same goal in mind,” Cambria County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly told Hurst.
Not bad for a region once known more for its post-industrial heritage as personified by polluted, orange rivers – now living waterways bringing in anglers, boaters and dollars.
Hats off to all who have developed the Ghost Town Trail on the designation of Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.
While Wehrum and Beulah have been lost to the past, our shared future – bolstered by recreational tourism – is very bright.
