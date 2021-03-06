The approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 has been a game-changer in the push to fight the virus.
As the Associated Press reported, more states are able to expand vaccination programs due to available doses, while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf pledged to get all teachers vaccinated to facilitate getting education back to normal for teachers as well as kids and parents.
“It’s going to take burdens off our parents and families,” Wolf said. “It’s going to make our schools get back to the business of teaching our kids.”
A collaboration between Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services will provide the area’s first mass inoculation clinic March 22 and 29 at The Galleria in Richland Township.
Conemaugh will be prepared to vaccinate more than 900 people each day in the former Glow Golf space near the lower-level of Boscov’s entrance, as our Randy Griffith reported Thursday.
Registration for individuals in the state’s Phase 1A population – ages 65 and older, those with certain health conditions and health-care workers – can be made Monday through Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s vaccination hotline. Call 814-410-8400.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that more than 10,500 people in Cambria County and more than 4,000 in Somerset County had received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots as of Thursday.
The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose drug.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services called for teachers and other education professionals to get shots with the next round of vaccine distribution.
We hope to see a similar push for police officers, corrections officers and other front-line professionals in the coming weeks.
And we applaud the creativity that we’re seeing across the region – such as The Galleria mass-shots program – to accelerate the effort to protect residents against the novel coronavirus.
That would also include the work of the Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic in Johnstown, which vaccinated 100 people on Thursday, and which has taken its push to get shots into arms to the streets of the city.
“The difference is, we go into the community,” Laurel Highlands Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. “Our outreach nurses go into the neighborhoods and go door to door.
“It fits into our mission of working with the most vulnerable.”
Her organization is working to close the “digital divide” associated with online signups, reaching out to pockets of the local population that might otherwise be left out.
“Many of the vulnerable and the elderly don’t have access to computers and don’t have anybody to help them set up appointments,” Dr. Henry Baldinucci said.
For 90-year-old Margaret Murray, the free medical clinic’s program was a welcome development, with many area centers she was contacting telling her they were getting more calls for shots than they had vaccines available.
“I have been in lockdown,” Murray said. “I want to be healthy, so I’m delighted to have my shot.”
That’s the spirit we hope everyone brings to this process.
The vaccines are reducing hospitalization numbers and saving lives.
We now have three options – J&J, Pfizer and Moderna – with more in development.
And we’re learning more about the virus every day.
We applaud the scientists who have worked so quickly to get these remedies approved and into use.
And we salute the ingenuity we’re seeing from area health systems and local leaders to get the vaccines out to people in our communities.
