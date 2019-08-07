Johnstown has been trying to promote its image as a mountain town, capitalizing on assets such as rivers and trails to draw outdoor enthusiasts to the city.
But for many, bicycling is more than just a weekend recreational activity – it’s a way of life. It’s used as a healthy and inexpensive way to get from one place to another. The boom in cycling has been felt in Johnstown, with the recent opening of Hope Cyclery downtown, as well as Fat Jimmy’s taking over the City Cycle bicycle shop location in Richland Township.
Brad Clemenson, of the Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative and Lift Johnstown, said more and more people are riding their bikes in the city and along more rural routes.
“It’s been increasing and I think it will continue to increase as more people recognize it’s important to have a healthy lifestyle,” Clemenson said. “It’s one of these trends that you’re seeing, and hopefully as more people become aware of how to ride bikes safely, more people, I think, will take up bicycling as a way to get some regular exercise.”
He noted that the local Laurel Highlands On- and Off-Road Bicycling Association has more than 300 members, and CamTran buses are equipped with bike racks for passengers.
“I think this is a great trend,” he said. “I think it’s going to help change people’s perception of Johnstown. We’re going to change Johnstown’s image, and creating a growing cycling community is part of that.”
But with the increase in bike traffic comes an increase in safety issues for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
Doug Puchko, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., said he’s a proponent of the cycling craze, but he sees many riding on sidewalks or against traffic.
“With this new evolution of biking coming downtown,” Puchko said, “people have to realize that when you’re on a bike, it’s a two-wheel vehicle and you’re just like a car.”
According to the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code:
• Traffic laws for vehicles apply to bicycles. “Every person riding a bicycle upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this title, except as to special provisions …” This includes the requirement to signal turns by hand, including stopping.
• Pennsylvania requires that a bicyclist, traveling at a speed less than the speed of traffic, “shall be driven in the right-hand lane then available for traffic, or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.”
• Pennsylvania requires that the driver of a motor vehicle overtaking a bicycle traveling in the same direction “… shall pass to the left of the pedalcycle within not less than four feet at a careful and prudent reduced speed.”
• Bicycles operated on sidewalks are subject to the following rules: A person riding a bicycle upon a sidewalk or bike path used by pedestrians “… shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing a pedestrian.” A person shall not ride a bicycle upon a sidewalk in a business district unless permitted by official traffic-control devices, or when a usable bike-only lane is available adjacent to the sidewalk.
• Any person younger than 12 riding a bicycle, as an operator or passenger, must wear a protective bicycle helmet.
Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller says his department has only given verbal warnings to bicyclists this summer.
“I wouldn’t put this all on the youth,” he said. “There are a lot of adult cyclists who are riding through downtown. What we do notice is there are a lot of adults that have bicycles, especially in the business district. The kids we see more in the neighborhood sections, like Moxham, Hornerstown and the West End.
“So I think education-wise, we need to get this out there, because I think people on bikes have that sense that they can ride anywhere, and that’s just not the case.”
To promote bicycle safety, Hope Cyclery owner Jarrod Bunk offers rides downtown every other Friday.
“I want people to ride and interact with traffic, but interact with traffic safely,” he said. “We go over things like stopping at stop signs and riding in groups. You can legally ride two abreast in traffic, and if traffic wants to pass you they have to do so in four feet safely.”
We are encouraged to see an increase in cycling and the health benefits associated with it. But cyclists and motorists need to learn how to navigate the streets safely, for the well-being of everyone involved.
