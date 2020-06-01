News of Tuesday’s primary election has taken a back seat as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines.
But despite the lack of buzz – and the fact that there is only one contested race in the region – we encourage our readers to exercise their right to vote if they haven’t already done so through mail-in or absentee ballots.
Locally, the only contested race on Tuesday features Republicans Jerry Carnicella and Howard Terndrup vying for the nomination to face state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, this fall in the 72nd state House district.
In the fall, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, a Republican, will face Democratic candidate Shaun Dougherty, an advocate for victims of child sexual abuse, in the 35th district.
Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st district), Mike Reese (59th district), Carl Metzgar (69th district), Jim Rigby (71st district), Thomas Sankey (73rd district) and Jesse Topper (78th district) have no primary opponents or Democrats running against them.
Both area representatives in the U.S. House will face challengers in November.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, will meet Robert Williams, a minister, adult educator and emergency medical technician, in the 15th district. In the 13th, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, will go up against retired FBI agent Todd Rowley.
Democrats will see a contested primary for state auditor general with six candidates.
In addition to pushing back the election five weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, Gov. Tom Wolf repeatedly urged Pennsylvanians to use the new mail-in voting option as a way to participate without risking exposure to disease at the polls.
As a result, more than 1.3 million state residents have applied for either absentee ballots or one of the state’s new mail-in ballots.
“There is no more important civic duty than voting, but we also want to make sure that every primary voter can cast their vote safely,” Wolf said.
But for those who want to vote in person, elections officials have taken steps to make the process as safe as possible. Cambria and Somerset counties have changed polling places to accommodate social distancing and to keep traffic away from high-risk areas such as long-term care homes.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. So get out and vote – safely.
