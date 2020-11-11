The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, now in its 14th year, provides Christmas gifts for families in hardship.
Last year, $23,000 was raised through donations from individuals, families, organizations and businesses, as well as proceeds from the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, which led to more than 1,200 children receiving presents.
With many families facing financial hardships this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting this fund may be more important than ever.
The deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. Information such as forms for nominating families and instructions for donating can be found at www.tribdem.com and in the pages of the newspaper.
The fund is administered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which receives all donations and processes payments for the gifts.
Boscov’s, which has been involved with the Santa Fund since its start, will provide the toys.
“We want to help the kids in our community, that’s paramount to us, and our co-workers really do look forward to helping to select the toys,” said Rick Bausher, store manager.
“We’re helping all these children in the community who might not have anything otherwise.”
On Dec. 6, toys will be transported from the store to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Volunteers will then match children by age and gender with gifts.
Gifts will be distributed to families from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the arena.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, those attending are asked to wear masks and social distance.
Plexiglass will be installed at check-in and pick-up spots.
Another way to show support is to attend the 10th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Nov. 19 at Trojan Stadium.
There is no fee for admission to the event, which includes boys and girls all-star games featuring the region’s top seniors.
But those who attend can make donations to the Santa Fund.
“We’re hoping people can come by and watch some great soccer and make a donation to the Santa Fund,” said Brian Vuletich, of WCRO radio and the Greater Johnstown School District, who is the lead organizer of the Soccer Classic and volunteers with the Santa Fund.
“We’re going to need the support for Santa Fund, because I think this will be an extra crucial year because of all the unemployment and related challenges that have been going on,” Vuletich said.
“We’ve got to take care of those kids.”
We know these are trying times for many. But even a small donation can go a long way toward making Christmas a little brighter for someone else this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.