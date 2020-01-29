Mike Owens and Andrew Hawkins are Johnstown natives, but they are also linked by a Hollywood project thousands of miles away.
Both played a role in the making of “Hair Love,” an animated short film that has been nominated for an Academy Award.
Owens, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was one of a 34-person animation team that worked on the movie, while Hawkins served as an executive producer.
The film was written and co-directed by former NFL player Matthew Cherry. According to Cherry’s website, “‘Hair Love’ is a seven-minute animated short film that centers around the relationship between an African-American father, Stephen, his daughter, Zuri, and her hair. Despite having long locks, Stephen has been used to his wife doing his daughter’s hair, so when she is unavailable right before a big event, Stephen will have to figure it out on his own. This sounds simple enough, but we soon come to find that Zuri’s hair has a mind of its own.”
The project began as a children’s book written by Cherry, which made The New York Times best-sellers list. The film version hit theaters in August, and was later uploaded to YouTube.
Owens and Hawkins did not know each other while in Johnstown, and neither knew the other was working on the film until one of Owens’ friends figured it out.
“I was just blown away to find out there was another person from Johnstown working on it,” Owens told reporter Randy Griffith.
Owens is a 1991 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and has worked in animation for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Wendie, operate their own studio in St. Paul, where he worked on his “Hair Love” scenes, which include one when the daughter wakes up and greets her cat, and another when the father goes into a ring to fight the hair monster.
“There were people all over the country working on this stuff,” Owens said.
“That’s how these things get done.”
Cherry reached out to Hawkins, a 2004 Bishop McCort graduate and former NFL player, to support and promote the film.
“(Cherry) hit me up with a short film idea to see if I could help him in gathering attention and creating a buzz around the project,” Hawkins said. “It is a film I believed in. I have two daughters.
“I thought it would be an important film to see come to life. I was hitting up anybody I could.”
Hawkins joined others at a directors’ party in Los Angeles to watch the nomination announcements. Owens watched a video of the party later that day to find out the news.
“It was amazing,” Hawkins said. “The phone started blowing up. It was really cool.”
The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised Feb. 9 on ABC. Other contenders in the Best Animated Short Film category include “Dcera (Daugter),” “Kitbull,” “Memorable” and “Sister.”
Good luck to Owens, Hawkins and everyone else involved with “Hair Love” in their bid for this prestigious honor.
