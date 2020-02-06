While health authorities are trying to prevent the spread of a virus that has killed hundreds of people in China, officials closer to home warn that there is still plenty of flu season remaining here.
The coronavirus, first detected in December, causes respiratory illnesses and spreads from person to person. It was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. As of Tuesday, the death toll in mainland China had risen to more than 400, with the total number of cases at more than 20,000.
Across the globe, nearly 200 confirmed cases have been reported in more than 20 countries, including the United States.
While there has yet to be a confirmed case of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the state health department’s most recent influenza report found nearly 60,000 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported so far this season, with cases in all 67 counties.
A total of 1,311 flu-associated hospitalizations and 40 deaths have been reported in the commonwealth.
“You are much more likely to become sick with the cold or flu than to be diagnosed with coronavirus,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health.
The number of confirmed flu cases and patients with flu-like symptoms peaked in early January. But since the flu season can last into May, it’s not too late to be vaccinated.
“Yearly flu vaccination should begin soon after flu vaccine is available and, ideally, by October,” the state Department of Health says on its website. “However, getting vaccinated even later can be protective, as long as flu viruses are circulating.”
In addition to getting a flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following preventive actions to stop the spread of germs:
• Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
• If you are sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
According to the CDC, flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.
Even though the flu poses more of an immediate health threat, preparations are being made should the coronavirus reach Pennsylvania.
“We haven’t seen any cases in Pennsylvania yet, but there is a concern it could come to fruition,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. “We are developing policies throughout the system if a patient were to meet the criteria to prevent them from spreading the virus.”
Levine urged people to seek medical care right away if they have traveled to China in the past 14 days, or come into direct contact with someone who has, and feel sick with fever, cough or have difficulty breathing. She said the ill individuals should call ahead to warn the hospital before they arrive.
We encourage everyone to follow the CDC’s steps to prevent the spread of germs as the flu season is far from over.
And if you haven’t had a flu shot, get one.
