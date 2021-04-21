In the wake of the George Floyd killing last summer, with a Black Lives Matter march in Johnstown a few days away, Deacon Jeffrey Wilson declared that responding with short-term emotions would not change the problem of systemic racism.
Echoing the popular musical “Hamilton,” Wilson called for a “movement over a moment” – a sustained commitment to building a culture where all people, regardless of ethnicity or gender, are treated fairly by those in power, including police and the justice system.
“What we need to do is concrete things,” Wilson said. “... I’m looking for – and the young people in this area are looking for – our city, and our county, and also our state and our federal legislators to make some changes.”
We saw a significant moment play out Tuesday, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May. As captured on video, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.
The trial’s outcome sparked celebrations in many U.S. communities, and relief in Minneapolis – which has been on edge in recent days as the trial unfolded – after widespread protests last summer.
Here in the Johnstown region, the immediate reactions included ...
• Surprise. “If I was a betting person, I thought (Chauvin) would have been acquitted.” – Ross Kleinstuber, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate professor of criminology.
• Relief: “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes” – the Rev. Reginald Floyd, a Black man who served on the Johnstown police force for 26 years. He added: “What we saw was really not so much a racial incident – it had racial overtones – but it was right versus wrong. And right versus wrong should not have a color.”
• Empowerment: “The Black community knows now, we can – we will – get these people prosecuted if we speak up. ... It shows the Black community that we have a voice and allies.” – Kirsten Vazquez, organizer of the Black Lives Matter rally last June in Johnstown.
Although Chauvin was captured on video, and although many in law enforcement voiced outrage at the Minneapolis officer’s actions, history has not been on the side of those who allege police brutality.
As our Dave Sutor reported, from 2005 through March 2021, 139 police officers have been arrested for murder or manslaughter due to on-duty shootings, according to Bowling Green State University research. Forty-four have been convicted, but only seven on the charge of murder.
We believe these two statements to be true:
• Most police officers are fair, community-minded, conscientious professionals who live by the creed “to protect and serve” – for all residents of the communities where they work, including here in the Johnstown region.
• Black residents are far more likely to die during encounters with police, and police are far more likely to respond with deadly force when encountering suspects who are racial minorities, especially young Black men.
The examples are numerous, including the recent shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a veteran officer who said she thought she had pulled her taser but instead fired her Glock. The now-fired officer faces charges in Wright’s death.
A guilty verdict for Chauvin does not bring back George Floyd, whose family is still mourning.
And this particular moment is not over. Chauvin’s lawyers can appeal the verdict, and he would have a sentencing hearing in about eight weeks.
But, perhaps, we’re seeing the rising of a movement – of a tangible shift toward fair treatment for all.
President Joe Biden – standing with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold that office – declared that the verdict “can be a giant step forward” but added that “it’s not enough.” Biden, Harris and others called on Congress to address policing reform and the president urged the nation to confront hatred and “change hearts and minds as well as laws and policies.”
Black Lives Matter protesters who marched through downtown Johnstown last summer chanted “no justice, no peace” – a phrase repeated at gatherings across the country.
The movement is truly just beginning.
But, perhaps for the first time, we have hope that the journey begun in anguish and sorrow can some day lead to justice. To peace.
“We need this to go on forever,” Pittsburgh resident and Johnstown native Destiny Hoffman said at last summer’s march, “until we don’t need to do it any more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.