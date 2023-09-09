More than 75 million Americans, almost a quarter of the nation’s population, are too young to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.
That includes every single student who is currently in elementary, middle or high school; many college students; and even some teachers.
The ongoing transition from treating the attacks as a matter of current events to teaching them as history is reflected in the nature of the programming being conducted at Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County in observance of the 22nd anniversary, which is Monday.
The nonprofit Friends group and the National Park Service earlier this year announced that the anniversary observance at the memorial on Monday would include a “National Day of Learning” called “Teach to Remember” targeted at students in sixth through 12th grades.
Teachers have been able to sign their classrooms up at www.flight93friends.org/education/teach2remember since August.
Donna Gibson, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, said earlier this year that the program is to include contextual information about the terrorist attacks and the sites where hijacked jets crashed, including the specifics of United Airlines Flight 93’s crash near Shanksville. It will also include the opportunity for students to view an online livestream of the “Moment of Remembrance” ceremony at the memorial’s Wall of Names.
Videos that will be available online on Monday and through the end of the year include ranger- guided tours of the memorial, interviews with Flight 93 family members, information on the crime scene investigation and a pre-recorded “Moment of Remembrance” for those unable to view the livestream as it happens.
A related “Write to Remember” activity will challenge students to respond to prompts about Flight 93 and the 9/11 attacks as a whole, officials said. It was described as a “meaningful way for students who have participated in the National Day of Learning to use their voice to share how lessons learned from 9/11 can be used to solve some of the issues faced today.”
This programming has been organized, in part, in response to teachers’ complaints that they find it difficult to find reliable curriculum resources on which to base 9/11 lessons.
“We now have an entire generation with no memory of the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” the Friends group wrote earlier this year, as our David Hurst reported at the time. “We have a responsibility to the next generation to help them understand how the events of this one day changed history.”
Gibson said that the “Teach to Remember” project was developed “to connect with the next generation in a meaningful way.”
That’s a necessary step if accurate information about the 9/11 attacks and their context is to be preserved and passed down well into the future, as it ought to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.