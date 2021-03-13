Victor Heiser’s wild ride through the 1889 Johnstown flood on barn roof and his amazing medical career will be celebrated in his hometown – an appropriate gesture for this often-overlooked local hero.
In his acclaimed 1968 book, “The Johnstown Flood,” author David McCullough credits Heiser with saving 2 million lives through his work to address leprosy, smallpox, malaria, cholera and other afflictions across the globe.
That work was almost washed away before it could happen. McCullough interviewed Heiser for the book, and describes how the teen was working in his family’s barn on Washington Street when he heard a loud roar coming down the valley toward Johnstown, then watched as a huge wall of water and debris struck his house. His parents, George and Mathilda, were killed.
Heiser rode out the raging waters on a piece of the barn’s metal roof, eventually scrambling onto a building in Kernville to escape the torrent with other survivors.
The flood claimed the lives of 2,200 people on May 31, 1889.
An orphaned Heiser went on to study medicine at what was then Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, now Thomas Jefferson University.
The university, where a painting of Heiser hangs prominently, saluted their esteemed alum in February 2016 with the creation of the Victor Heiser Endowment Professorship at the Jefferson College of Population Health.
At the same time, the 1889 Foundation and Jefferson University announced a $7.5 million effort – the 1889 Foundation-Jefferson Center for Population Health – which established a research site in Johnstown.
“Victor Heiser is the appropriate person for this endowment to be named for,” the Jefferson College’s Dr. David Nash said in 2016. “We would like to take that legacy full circle.”
Heiser’s full-circle legacy is growing in Johnstown, where a $250,000 grant from the 1889 Foundation to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association will support the Johnstown Flood Museum Revitalization Project.
As our Dave Sutor reported, enhancements to the museum will include a “Voices of the Survivors” exhibit that will feature audio of Heiser’s interview with McCullough.
Heiser died in 1972 at the age of 99.
Susan Mann, president of 1889 Foundation, credited Heiser with helping to establish the concept of “population health” – addressing wellness issues with widespread impact – making him the perfect link between the flood museum and the 1889-Jefferson Center.
“The Victor Heiser story has such a connection to public health,” Mann said, “with Dr. Heiser surviving the flood, going off to Jefferson, so there’s that connection, but also then later in life he devoted his life to probably at the time what was not termed ‘public health,’ but he honestly was working in the area of public health and population health as we know it today.”
JAHA President Richard Burkert said the 1889 Foundation grant will help with an overall upgrade at the museum, with new “interactive media experiences,” he said.
The local grant will serve as a match as JAHA adds a $500,000 Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project grant along with private foundation funding, Burkert said, to back a larger effort that will include work on the roof, gutters, masonry and the heating and air conditioning system at the Washington Street museum – about a block from where Heiser’s family home stood before the flood in 1889.
Heiser is buried high above the city at Grandview Cemetery, which also holds an 1889 flood memorial and the graves of the unidentified victims.
Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications, in 2016 called Heiser one of Johnstown’s “most influential citizens.”
Soon, even more people can hear his remarkable story – amazingly, in his own voice.
