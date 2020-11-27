We join the community in mourning the loss of a Johnstown Police Department K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.
Titan and partner Brian Stevens were part of a team that entered a warehouse in the city’s Woodvale section chasing suspected burglars. Two individuals were arrested quickly, but three others hid in the massive building and had to be found by officers maneuvering in the dark.
As we’ve reported, Titan fell into an unprotected elevator shaft and dropped four stories.
He was honored Monday as a motorcade of police and emergency vehicles moved through downtown Johnstown on the way to Hindman Funeral Home.
Fittingly, residents lined the streets to say farewell to a hero, some holding signs, others with their own dogs.
Johnstown resident Lenora Bennett said she was jolted by the news of Titan’s passing.
“I was in tears when I found out,” Johnstown resident Lenora Bennett said.
“Police dogs, they protect and serve ... they protect their officers. It’s just sad that one is gone,” Jolene Komara, of Upper Yoder Township, said as first responders from across the region drove past Monday.
“But the send-off they gave him ... it’s wonderful.”
Our hearts go out to Stevens and Titan’s family – Stephanie, Colin, Luke and “his four-legged friend Harly,” his obituary said – and to all members of the Johnstown Police Department and local law-enforcement.
Titan’s obituary noted that the K-9 was trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension, and was certified to Narcotics II.
Stevens recalled cases where Titan found drugs or suspects hiding from police.
“Titan never took a sick day,” he said. “He loved his job.”
We urge members of the community and business owners to support a GoFundMe account established in Titan’s memory at www.gofundme.com/f/johnstown-titan.
Donations can also be sent to Hindman Funeral Homes, 1521 Frankstown Road, Johnstown, PA 15902.
Money raised will help the Johnstown K-9 officers program with future dogs and training costs.
This is a sad time for the JPD and our community.
Titan sacrificed much as a K-9 officer, including in his final act.
Stevens, Titan’s partner since 2014, noted that it could have been a himself or one of his fellow responders who plunged down that elevator shaft in the darkness.
“It could have been another officer who ran into there ... or one of the bad guys,” Stevens said.
“He’s gone because he was the first to go in. Because he was doing his job.”
