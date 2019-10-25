Declining membership and funding have been taxing rural fire companies for years.
As our John Finnerty reported, more than 90% of Pennsylvania’s 2,462 fire companies are staffed by volunteers. In the 1970s, there were about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania, but there are fewer than 38,000 today.
That’s why we are encouraged by the recent merger talks between the fire companies in Patton Borough and Reade Township. Although the talks are only in the preliminary stages, the idea is worth consideration.
In addition to a larger force, officials said a regional fire company could receive more state grant money because state agencies are encouraging collaboration.
“Everybody is currently fine the way it is,” said Patton fire Chief Patrick Wood. “There have been discussions for a while on how to strengthen both companies.”
But there would be a few hurdles to overcome if a merger would take place.
Seventeen miles separate the Patton station in the borough and Reade’s station in Blandburg.
“We have a lot of questions that need answered,” Patton Council President Don Kirk said. “They’re almost 20 miles away. If they could get their own people, they could stay on their own. We are suffering, too.”
Added Reade Township supervisors Chairman John McElheny: “I don’t see how that’s going to work for us because it’s so far. We’d end up building a new station in between.”
In addition, the Reade station is debt-free, while Patton’s station still has a mortgage.
At this point, there have been no talks to close either station or build new facilities, and neither municipality was asked to take action on the merger.
Although many details need to be worked out, ideas such as this one have become more common as volunteer companies address their needs.
Another positive sign on that front took place earlier this week, when lawmakers and first responders gathered outside the state Capitol to praise a number of bills designed to tackle the problem of shrinking membership.
“We are acting now to avert a crisis in the delivery of volunteer fire and EMS services in Pennsylvania,” said state Rep. Stephen Barrar, R-Delaware. “This legislation would address the well-being of our emergency personnel and provide incentives to help recruit and retain volunteer and career-first responders.”
The measures, passed by the House on Wednesday, are based on recommendations proposed by a commission formed in 2017 to study the challenges contributing to the drop in the number of volunteer firefighters, Finnerty reported.
They include a proposal to offer tuition assistance to help volunteer firefighters afford college or other post-secondary education, and legislation to offer volunteer firefighters loan forgiveness on college debt.
Another would allow emergency responders to get workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress caused by the trauma of their service.
“Many of these bills are just common-sense,” Barrar said.
We agree.
