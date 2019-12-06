Business and local government leaders last week lauded the impact Route 219 has had in Somerset County just a year after the opening of the four-lane highway between Somerset and Meyersdale.
We agree that the road has been a game-changer – including the statement that Route 219 is driving better outcomes for patients treated at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and those transported north to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
But this game is not finished – not with just a 51/2-mile stretch that would complete the road to the Maryland line.
Route 219 drops to two lanes south of Meyersdale and stays that way to the border, just north of where the road meets east-west Interstate 68.
As our Mark Pesto reported, G. Henry Cook, chairman of the board of Somerset Trust Co., noted the importance of building “this last stretch” of 219 to connect Somerset, Johnstown and the rest of our region to points south with a high-speed transportation system.
A one-year anniversary gathering was held Nov. 21 at Morguen Toole Co. in Meyersdale – a moment Cook called “a celebration for getting the road this far and a recommitment on all of our parts to getting this last stretch done.”
Many individuals on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line have worked hard to push the project to this point. Maryland is already building the connection spur for 219 and 68 near Grantsville, but funding for the Pennsylvania piece past the community of Salisbury has not materialized.
Pennsylvania has not committed money for that missing link, and the federal government has not come forward with funding either.
In October, Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn reached out to his Pennsylvania counterpart, PennDOT chief Leslie S. Richards, and proposed that the states jointly apply for highway dollars in 2020 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America discretionary grant program, as reported in The Times-News of Cumberland, Maryland.
The remaining piece of 219 would cost about $300 million, said Dave Moe of The Greater Cumberland Committee. He noted that the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grants require a 20% local match.
Rahn called Route 219 a “key corridor” in Appalachia, as reported by The Times-News’ Greg Larry.
We agree, and urge PennDOT leaders to embrace this opportunity to collaborate with our southern neighbors in chasing federal dollars.
An enormous effort was needed to bring in funding for the Meyersdale-to-Somerset stretch that so many are now applauding.
A similar push may be required to finish the job.
Let’s put the celebrations on hold now until we’re breaking ground on that missing link.
