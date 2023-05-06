Leaders of Johnstown’s airport may be creating the chance to make it a more appealing destination for travelers from across western Pennsylvania.
Airport Manager Cory Cree, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide and ArkStar Group consultant Gary Foss went to Chicago in March for the 2023 Routes Americas Conference, where they met face-to-face with representatives from several bargain airlines, as our Randy Griffith reported.
McQuaide said their goal was to recruit a carrier to offer ultra-low-cost, point-to-point flights to “a destination airport” located somewhere “down south, like Florida” – the state that is the most popular destination among area travelers, according to surveys conducted by the airport authority, McQuaide said.
“We spread the word that we would like to have an ultra-low-cost carrier come to Johnstown,” Cree said. “We’re on their radar.”
Among the six airlines whose reps heard the Johnstown group’s pitches were Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines and the airport’s current carrier, SkyWest Airlines, which operates daily United Express jet flights between Johnstown and Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare international airports – Cree, McQuaide and Foss suggested that SkyWest consider adding a third destination such as Atlanta or Nashville.
Nobody seemed quite ready to commit to adding new flights to or from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, McQuaide said.
“The central theme for everybody is the pilot shortage,” McQuaide said.
That’s a crisis across the entire aviation industry, not just in Johnstown or among low-cost airlines – and it’s one that local leaders are working to address over the long term.
The state has given its OK for high schools to offer aviation courses in high schools, the result of a push by a group of Cambria County organizations, as Griffith reported – and the new nonprofit Aerium is working to promote and expand aviation training and education opportunities in the Johnstown region.
But McQuaide maintained that adding flights between Johnstown and Florida might not have to wait for today’s high school students to get trained, grow up and start working as pilots.
“We do have a few carriers who are seriously interested in Johnstown,” he said. “2024 is a real possibility for a few of them.”
Shortly after the Johnstown group returned from Chicago, SkyWest reps told airport officials that 2,110 passengers flew into or out of the Johnstown airport in March – the highest total for any March since at least 2005 and the third-highest monthly total since SkyWest began serving the area in December 2020, as Griffith reported.
Cree attributed the boost to ongoing marketing of Johnstown flights and to cuts made by Spirit Airlines at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe and by Delta Air Lines at University Park Airport in State College.
The Latrobe airport’s website currently lists its available destinations via Spirit as Myrtle Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
Adding flights to one or more of those destinations, or to a different airport in the South, could save Johns- town-area travelers from having to drive to Latrobe or Pittsburgh to start their vacations – and might even bring in travelers from outside the Johnstown region if the scheduling is right, sending the airport’s enplanement numbers even higher.
If SkyWest maintains its current jet service to and from Johnstown, and if one of the carriers that McQuaide mentioned follows through on its interest in this region, the Johnstown airport’s future viability could become more secure.
As local partners put a new emphasis on aviation training opportunities, that’s especially important now.
