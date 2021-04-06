We add our voices to those expressing sorrow at the death of Brad Cramer, Somerset County’s sheriff and a longtime local law-enforcement professional.
Cramer, 67, passed away Saturday at a Pittsburgh hospital following cancer surgery, Somerset County officials told our David Hurst on Sunday.
“This is truly a loss for the county,” Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The Somerset commissioners on Monday ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Cramer’s honor.
That includes a flag in front of the courthouse.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas, who worked with Cramer on the local drug task force, told Hurst that Cramer’s death leaves a “tremendous” void.
“Brad’s presence in the courthouse will be greatly missed,” Thomas said.
Cramer was elected sheriff in 2015. He previously served as a Somer- set sheriff’s deputy, after 30 years with the Somerset Borough Police Depart- ment – six years as chief – and four years with Conemaugh Township.
Colleagues said Cramer was a staunch Second Amendment supporter and NRA-certified firearms instructor, as Hurst reported.
Cambria County, which lost Sheriff Robert Kolar to an illness in 2020, paid tribute to Cramer through a Facebook post on Sunday:
“Our office knows all too well the sorrow that accompanies losing your leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Sheriff Cramer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.