The city of Johnstown is lagging in its response to the U.S. Census, that every-10-years head count that could help address some of the community’s challenges.
Census data will determine levels of federal support in areas ranging from school lunch and Head Start programs to veterans assistance, Medicaid and even the fixing of potholes.
But as of late August, Johnstown was running at about a 50% household response rate – despite many local efforts to get people counted. That’s well off the pace for Cambria and Somerset counties overall, and also behind Johnstown’s effort from a decade ago.
To further complicate the process, the federal government recently moved the deadline for gathering Census information back from Oct. 21 to Sept. 30.
U.S. Reps. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and John Joyce – who together represent the Johnstown region – should be leaders in reinstating the original deadline, along with U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr.
We should provide as much time as possible to complete this important effort.
The law actually allows until Dec. 31.
As our Dave Sutor showed in an Aug. 22 report, the city and Cambria County have been losing population steadily since the Great Depression – even when steel was booming and the economy was stronger.
Despite that reality, we want our Census numbers to provide an accurate reflection of our region, state and nation.
Cambria County was at about 68% of households responding a few weeks ago, just ahead of the state overall, while Somerset County was just under 65%, as our David Hurst reported Monday.
In 2010, Johnstown finished at about 64% of households responding – not good, but better than what we’re seeing in 2020.
Yes, we are running out of time and need to pick up the pace – especially in Johnstown.
City Councilwoman Marie Mock said she fears that many people “don’t realize how important this is” – especially residents whose lives would be most directly impacted by Census-related programs.
“It’s frustrating because you look at the response (rate) in affluent neighborhoods and they are doing great,” Mock said.
“In places like Johnstown – where so many people rely on that funding for support – people have other things to worry about right now.”
We fully support the efforts of the NAACP and other groups to have the courts restore the original deadline if lawmakers refuse to act.
But people have to want to participate – overcome their fears or indifference, whatever stops them from going to the website, answering the phone or opening the door to Census workers.
We need to respond despite the shadow of COVID-19 and the possible negative effects the virus has had on people’s jobs and safety.
“I think because (COVID-19) kept a lot of people home through April and May, the thought was that we’d see higher response totals,” Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said.
“For whatever reason, we haven’t.”
Other counties in the region weren’t doing much better: Bedford was at just over 66%, while Blair (70.4%), Clearfield (62.8%), Indiana (64%) and Westmoreland (71.5%) all still had much work to do.
You can participate in the Census online at my2020census.gov, or by visiting the Cambria County Planning Commission website at https://cambriaplanning.org/census2020/.
Cambria planning commission Director Ethan Imhoff is a regional source and can be reached at (814) 472-2106.
If the federal government does not reinstate the Oct. 21 deadline, we’ve got 11 days to get counted.
We must do better than that 50% rate in Johnstown, which NAACP Johnstown President Alan Cashaw called “shocking.”
Cashaw said: “Basically, if you followed your duty and participated, the odds are that your neighbor didn’t.”
